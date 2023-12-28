Kanye West Allegedly Blames Wife Bianca Censori for Not Being Pregnant After One Year of Marriage: Report
Kanye West is reportedly struggling to understand why wife Bianca Censori doesn't have a bun in the oven — and a bombshell new report claims the rapper refuses to blame his lackluster bedroom behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West, 46, shares four children — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalms, 4, — with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
"Kanye's all about project an image he's a virile, baby-making stud — but that's far from the truth," a tipster told the National Enquirer.
"Sure he parades his wife around like some sex toy. But most nights she goes to bed alone — and he's up until sunrise surrounded by all his yes men!"
According to the report, the bipolar former billionaire recently boasted that "another baby is my end goal" in his new track Timbo Freestyle.
The source squealed the 46-year-old rapper is convinced Australian-born architect Censori, 29 — whom he wed in December 2022, about a month after finalizing his divorce from Kardashian — should be pregnant by now!
"But instead of realizing where he went wrong, he's blaming her — and sending her to get IVF," the insider claimed.
Now, sources reportedly claim the couple's marriage doesn't stand a chance if the Yeezy architect isn't pregnant by the end of the new year.
"The sickening part is Kanye would rather kick Bianca to the curb than admit he's the problem!" the source said of the Donda rapper's baby woes.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to West's reps for comment.
The report's claims follow rumors that during Censori's recent solo trip home to Australia, her family recently staged an intervention to address concerns they had for her new marriage, which was said to include West's controlling behavior and antisemitic outbursts.
"Bianca’s mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," an insider told the Daily Mail. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."
Unfortunately for Censori's parents, their daughter's marriage has put her squarely in the limelight. Censori was recently seen playing the role of protective stepmom following West's controversial concert in Miami, Florida, at the beginning of December.
Censori shielded 5-year-old Chicago, who appeared distraught, in her arms as she made her way out of the venue. Moments earlier, West sparked a new wave of controversy for the couple when he enraged fans by wearing a black KKK-inspired hood for his Vultures listening party.
It appeared Censori was being given a crash course in protecting her husband's children amid yet another one of his disturbing choices.