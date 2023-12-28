New Couple Alert? Chris Rock and Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors in NYC
Chris Rock and Amber Rose sparked dating rumors after they were seen together after Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Fans are up in arms after photos surfaced of the unusual duo strolling through the streets of New York City together earlier this week, leaving many to wonder if a romance is brewing between them.
The comedian, 58, appeared happy while chatting it up with Amber, 40, on Tuesday. The model looked like she was enjoying her time with Rock as she was photographed laughing while stepping out in the Big Apple, marking the first public one-on-one session with the possible new couple.
The Grown Ups actor kept it casual for his day with Rose, wearing a blue-plaided shirt, dark jeans, and white sneakers. He accessorized with a blue beanie and sunglasses while bundling up in a black peacoat.
The former video vixen also sported a low-key, effortless look for the afternoon outing.
Covering up her hourglass curves with gray sweats and a black hoodie, she rocked red sneakers, sunglasses, and a leather jacket while holding her purse tight. The pair didn't just stroll the streets. They were also seen walking into Rock's Manhattan apartment.
Neither Rock nor Rose packed on the PDA in photos obtained by Page Six.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.
While their status remains unclear, fans have mixed reviews about the possible new romance.
"Chris Rock and Amber Rose?! Pls let’s just pack 2023 up and move on," one person posted on X. "Amber Rose and Chris Rock??? so he do like bald women," joked another.
Rock most recently dated actress Lake Bell. The pair were first linked in June 2022; however, the comedian gave an update on their relationship status during his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.
“I’m single. I’ve been single for a long time,” he said in March. “I was married for a long time. I was dating somebody for a while. Now I’m single.”
Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016. The exes share two adult children: daughters Lola, 21, and Zahra, 19.
Rose also has children and an ex-spouse.
She was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa from 2013 to 2016. The pair share one son, Sebastian, 10. Rose is also a mom to son Slash, 4, whom she welcomed with Alexander "AE" Edwards in 2021.
AE is now famously dating singer Cher.