New Couple Alert? Chris Rock and Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose sparked dating rumors after they were seen together after Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Fans are up in arms after photos surfaced of the unusual duo strolling through the streets of New York City together earlier this week, leaving many to wonder if a romance is brewing between them.

The comedian, 58, appeared happy while chatting it up with Amber, 40, on Tuesday. The model looked like she was enjoying her time with Rock as she was photographed laughing while stepping out in the Big Apple, marking the first public one-on-one session with the possible new couple.

Amber was spotted following the comedian into his home after their afternoon stroll.

The Grown Ups actor kept it casual for his day with Rose, wearing a blue-plaided shirt, dark jeans, and white sneakers. He accessorized with a blue beanie and sunglasses while bundling up in a black peacoat.

The former video vixen also sported a low-key, effortless look for the afternoon outing.