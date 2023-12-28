Cardi B Slams Offset Reconciliation Rumors After Reuniting With Estranged Husband for Christmas
Cardi B is shooting down rumors that she's back with Offset after the two reunited to share Christmas with their kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old I Like It rapper seemed to slam accusations they were giving their marriage another shot, at least for now.
Cardi B made jaws drop when she liked a clip from The Real Housewives of Atlanta of Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams. In the two-second video, Burruss scolded Williams for spewing false narratives.
"You just made that up," she told Williams.
The video was made by a fan and posted on X in response to a report claiming Cardi B and Offset were back on just weeks after confirming their separation. @TheePopFeed also claimed the pair were seen together at Travis Scott's concert; however, that also seems false based on Cardi B's reaction.
"Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days," the report read on social media. "They were both spotted at Travis Scott’s concert tonight in New Jersey."
The Bongos rapper squashed the reconciliation rumors after she and Offset were spotted opening presents with their two children: son Wave, 2, and daughter Kulture, 5.
As this outlet reported, the exes put their differences aside and reunited to spend Christmas with the kids.
Breakup speculation ran rampant when Cardi B and Offset — who married in 2017 — stopped following one another on IG earlier this month. She confirmed their split on her estranged husband's birthday, slamming him for partying in Miami while she was emotional and stuck at home.
The Bodak Yellow rapper took to social media to air out her complaints.
Cardi B said it was "so sad" how her estranged husband liked to "play games" when she was at her "most vulnerable" and "not the most confident." She continued by accusing him of acting out because "he knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows that I'm not doing the most."
"You've really been f------ doing me dirty after so many f------ years," she continued.
This isn't the first time they've hit snags in their relationship. The pair even broke up at one point, and have accused each other of cheating.
At the time of this post, RadarOnline.com can confirm that neither has filed for divorce.