Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Dating Rumors as They Leave Club Together After Late-Night Hang

Tyga and Chloe Bailey were seen leaving a club together earlier this week.

Tyga gave into his sweet tooth in more ways than one when he left a nightclub with Chloe Bailey after a late-night hangout. The 34-year-old Rack City rapper was photographed with two bags of candy when he exited Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Tuesday, with an excited Bailey trailing close behind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tyga was most famously linked to Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, and Avril Lavigne.

The 25-year-old Ungodly Hour singer could barely contain herself as she smiled from ear to ear before jumping into an awaiting car with Tyga and riding into the moonlight. Wearing a revealing black shirt with a plunging neckline, Bailey dangled her hourglass curves in skin-tight pleather pants for the night out.

Clutching her purse and flashing her pearly whites, the singer-songwriter slid into the passenger seat of Tyga's luxury ride, seemingly anticipating the sugar rush or the rest of the night with him.

Their outing and late-night exit immediately sparked dating rumors, with fans rushing to social media and begging for more information.

We reached out to Tyga and Chloe's reps for comment.