Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Dating Rumors as They Leave Club Together After Late-Night Hang
Tyga gave into his sweet tooth in more ways than one when he left a nightclub with Chloe Bailey after a late-night hangout. The 34-year-old Rack City rapper was photographed with two bags of candy when he exited Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Tuesday, with an excited Bailey trailing close behind, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 25-year-old Ungodly Hour singer could barely contain herself as she smiled from ear to ear before jumping into an awaiting car with Tyga and riding into the moonlight. Wearing a revealing black shirt with a plunging neckline, Bailey dangled her hourglass curves in skin-tight pleather pants for the night out.
Clutching her purse and flashing her pearly whites, the singer-songwriter slid into the passenger seat of Tyga's luxury ride, seemingly anticipating the sugar rush or the rest of the night with him.
Their outing and late-night exit immediately sparked dating rumors, with fans rushing to social media and begging for more information.
We reached out to Tyga and Chloe's reps for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tyga was most recently linked to punk princess Avril Lavigne. The two ended their three-month romance in July and sources shared the Complicated singer kept the $80k necklace he gifted her during their fling.
"Avril says Tyga is a great guy but in the little while they dated, they both realized they weren't right for each other," an insider shared, adding the breakup was mutual.
Before Lavigne, the rapper was famously linked to Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, with whom he shares son King Cairo, 11.
After a years-long battle, Tyga and Chyna, who now goes by her real name Angela White, recently settled their feud, agreeing to share joint custody of King. RadarOnline.com broke the story — the exes are forcing guests to sign a $500k non-disclosure agreement to attend their son's baptism, proving they are on the same page about co-parenting.
However, as we exclusively reported, they are still fighting over attorney fees related to the custody fight.
As for Bailey, she was linked to rapper Gunna in late 2021. The pair seemed to confirm the dating rumors in February 2022 when they were photographed holding hands; however, that all changed when Gunna landed in some hot water with the law.
He was indicted on charges of violating Georgia’s RICO Act, along with 28 others, in connection to Young Thug’s YSL street gang.