Shannon Beador 'Sad' About Ex John Janssen and Alexis Bellino's Relationship, Pals 'Don't Believe' He Bought $16k Promise Ring
Shannon Beador has strong feelings about John Janssen's whirlwind romance with Alexis Bellino, with sources connected to The Real Housewives of Orange County star telling RadarOnline.com that she's hurt her ex-boyfriend appears to be going full-steam ahead in his new relationship.
"She's sad," one insider shared, with another adding that many in Beador's inner circle are casting doubt that Janssen bought Bellino an alleged $16k ring for Christmas just one month into their romance.
"Shannon said he didn't pay for s---," a source told RadarOnline.com when asked about the promise ring that Beador's ex allegedly gave Bellino for their first holiday as a couple.
RHOC fans were shocked when Janssen and Bellino were spotted together in November, just months after Beador leaned on John following her September arrest and DUI.
Janssen and Bellino — who left RHOC after season 8 — confirmed their romance weeks later.
Alexis excitedly posted the ring to her Instagram earlier this week and dropped the L-word when thanking Beador's former flame for the pricey jewelry.
"Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create it’s own story. I love you Johnny J," Bellino captioned the shot, tagging French luxury jewelry company Van Cleef & Arpels.
The 18-karat yellow gold band is dripping in diamonds and is said to be the Perlée Clovers ring, with a price tag of $16,300. Beador's pals aren't just expressing doubt the fancy band was bought by Janssen, but they also don't believe his relationship with Bellino.
"I think it's fake," spilled a Beador source, adding there's "no way" Bellino would like a man like Janssen. Last month, a separate source told RadarOnline.com that Janssen was "an a--" and "clout chaser," echoing the RHOC cast who religiously told Beador he was only interested in being on television.
When relationship rumors began, an insider said Shannon would be "furious" if the two started dating. Instead of being mad, RadarOnline.com is told Shannon's "sad" and "confused" about the ordeal.
Beador and Janssen claimed they ended their four-year relationship in November 2022 — but sources close to the RHOC star revealed to us exclusively that they were "definitely dating" when she got her DUI nearly one year later.
We were told that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" on the night of Beador's hit-and-run in September. She was even photographed with Janssen after her arrest.
In November, Beador said she hadn't spoken to her former beau in "over a month" when asked about their relationship at BravoCon.