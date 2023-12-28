Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kanye West
Exclusive

Kanye West's Apology 'Welcomed' by Jewish Organization, Warns Rapper 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words'

kanye west adl
Source: MEGA; ADL

Kanye West apologized for his words against the Jewish community.

By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kanye West took the first step in patching up his relationship with the Jewish community over his antisemitism remarks. RadarOnline.com spoke with the Anti-Defamation League, and a representative from the organization told us that while his apology is welcomed, the rapper has a long road to go before he's forgiven.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shaky finances malibu beachfront sale
Source: MEGA

The rapper has spewed antisemitic remarks since last year.

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," a spokesperson from ADL said in a statement to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, West shared his apology, written in Hebrew, on his Instagram earlier this week.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the Vultures rapper said on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

West continued, "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

But not everyone is buying his apology.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Fans dissected West's post and accused him of using AI to formulate his expression of regret. Several people plugged the rapper's buzzwords into an AI generator — and the results were shocking.

The generator declared that there's an 85% chance his apology came from the computer, per TMZ. The outlet also used ChatGPT to write an apology, and a similar statement to West's allegedly popped up.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant
Source: MEGA

Many accused Kanye of using AI software for his apology post.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

West was famously canceled over antisemitic comments last year, with partners like Adidas and Gap cutting ties with him after he wished "death con 3 on Jewish people" before doubling down on his statements and expressing love for Adolf Hitler.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant
Source: MEGA

Kanye's musical comeback has also made headlines after his album release was pushed.

Most recently, he made headlines for his long-anticipated album — which has since been pushed after Nicki Minaj refused to let West use her New Body verse. His new album was scheduled to be released on December 15 but fans were left hanging.

Vultures is now set to be released on January 12, 2024.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.