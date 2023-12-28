Kanye West's Apology 'Welcomed' by Jewish Organization, Warns Rapper 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words'
Kanye West took the first step in patching up his relationship with the Jewish community over his antisemitism remarks. RadarOnline.com spoke with the Anti-Defamation League, and a representative from the organization told us that while his apology is welcomed, the rapper has a long road to go before he's forgiven.
"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," a spokesperson from ADL said in a statement to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.
As this outlet reported, West shared his apology, written in Hebrew, on his Instagram earlier this week.
"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the Vultures rapper said on Tuesday.
West continued, "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."
But not everyone is buying his apology.
Fans dissected West's post and accused him of using AI to formulate his expression of regret. Several people plugged the rapper's buzzwords into an AI generator — and the results were shocking.
The generator declared that there's an 85% chance his apology came from the computer, per TMZ. The outlet also used ChatGPT to write an apology, and a similar statement to West's allegedly popped up.
West was famously canceled over antisemitic comments last year, with partners like Adidas and Gap cutting ties with him after he wished "death con 3 on Jewish people" before doubling down on his statements and expressing love for Adolf Hitler.
Most recently, he made headlines for his long-anticipated album — which has since been pushed after Nicki Minaj refused to let West use her New Body verse. His new album was scheduled to be released on December 15 but fans were left hanging.
Vultures is now set to be released on January 12, 2024.