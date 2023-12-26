Your tip
'I Deeply Regret': Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community After Antisemitic ‘Outburst' in Las Vegas

kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Kanye West issued an apology to the Jewish community after his latest attack against them, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the final hours of Christmas Day, the musician took to social media to say sorry for his recent remarks.

kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant
Source: MEGA

The message, which was written entirely in Hebrew, read, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” he added.

kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant

West said he’s “committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The latest apology comes after West was filmed ranting about Hitler and Jesus at a listening party in Las Vegas earlier this month.

kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant
Source: MEGA

West told the crowd inside the intimate event, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

He added, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. ... Bring your sponsorships to that,” he said. “I don’t give a f--- n----. I don’t give a f--- about life or death, I got visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so.”

kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant
Source: MEGA

During the clip, West can be heard telling people in the crowd to “shut up” when they tried to talk while he was speaking. The entertainer even threatened to kick one woman out who he believed did not understand his message.

“Ain’t none of y’all n----- with me. I’m by my f------ self ’cause ain’t none of y’all n----- stand up for me,” he said as one guest spoke while he talked, “You ain’t God, n----.”

“Shut up,” West said. “Be quiet before you get X’d out. Nobody with me.”

Later, West talked about his one-time best friend ex-president Donald Trump. The two have not been close for some time.

kanye west issues apology jewish community las vegas rant
Source: MEGA
At the event, West told the crowd about Trump’s legal troubles, “Because you got a mug shot, you with us now? No ... what you gonna do for us?”

In one new song previewed by West, he rapped, ““How I’m antisemitic? I just f–ked a Jewish b----.”

West has been on a promotional tour for his forthcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign.

