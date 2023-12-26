King Charles Snubs Harry and Meghan in 'Selfless' Annual Christmas Address: 'My Thanks Go to All Who Are Serving One Another'

The address marked the new monarch’s second Christmas speech since ascending to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, and Charles spoke about “selflessness” and the “selfless army” that serves as the “backbone of our society.”

“My heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another, going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do,” he said.