King Charles Snubs Harry and Meghan in 'Selfless' Annual Christmas Address: 'My Thanks Go to All Who Are Serving One Another'
King Charles appeared to snub Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during his annual Christmas address this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come amid Harry and Meghan’s ongoing royal row with the royal family, King Charles shared his annual Christmas speech on Monday.
The address marked the new monarch’s second Christmas speech since ascending to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, and Charles spoke about “selflessness” and the “selfless army” that serves as the “backbone of our society.”
“My heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another, going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do,” he said.
The king’s prerecorded Christmas address also included a video that featured himself and Queen Camilla as they carried out a state visit to Kenya, as well as a clip of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the couple’s three children as they carried out a civil service mission one day after the king’s coronation in May 2023.
Although the king’s Christmas address featured a clip of Prince William and Kate, the prerecorded video did not feature any footage of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, or the renegade royal couple’s two children.
Meanwhile, King Charles also used his holiday speech on Monday to touch upon the “increasingly tragic conflict around the world” before evoking the teaching of Jesus Christ to “do unto others as you would have them do to you.”
“They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors and to seek their good as we would our own,” Charles said.
“My heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another, all who are caring for our common home, and all who see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know,” he concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the king’s decision not to include Harry and Meghan in his 2023 Christmas address came just days after sources indicated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were working to “reconcile” with Charles and the rest of the royal family.
"Harry and Meghan's new strategy is reconciliation," one royal insider said earlier this month.
Royal insiders also claimed that Prince Harry is keen to “reconcile” his “frosty” relationship with his brother Prince William ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday later this year.
It is unclear if Prince William is open to “reconciling” with his renegade royal younger brother – particularly so soon after the royal racism controversy surrounding the publication of Omid Scobie’s Endgame book.
According to the Dutch version of Endgame, Charles and Kate Middleton allegedly expressed "concerns" about Prince Archie's skin color ahead of the young prince’s birth in May 2019.
Buckingham Palace has not yet addressed the book's bombshell racism claims, but royal insiders hinted that King Charles and Prince William’s wife were "considering" taking legal action regarding the matter.