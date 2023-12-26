WATCH: Pro-Palestine Protests Turn Violent in New York City on Christmas Day

Pro-Palestine activists and police officers in New York City and several other major U.S. cities clashed this week as anti-Israel protestors sought to “cancel Christmas” amid the ongoing war in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a startling development to come as most people celebrated the winter holiday on Monday, hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the streets to protest the United States government’s support for Israel amid Israel’s escalating conflict with Hamas in the Middle East.