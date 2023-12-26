WATCH: Pro-Palestine Protests Turn Violent in New York City on Christmas Day
Pro-Palestine activists and police officers in New York City and several other major U.S. cities clashed this week as anti-Israel protestors sought to “cancel Christmas” amid the ongoing war in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come as most people celebrated the winter holiday on Monday, hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the streets to protest the United States government’s support for Israel amid Israel’s escalating conflict with Hamas in the Middle East.
According to Daily Mail, the protests – which were reportedly organized by an activist group called the People's Forum – quickly turned violent.
Several NYPD officers were reported injured during the NYC protests, while at least six pro-Palestine activists were arrested for disorderly conduct, menacing, and graffiti.
The “cancel Christmas” protests reportedly grew so violent that the NYPD was forced to declare a “level three” mobilization – the second-highest alert level which brought all special units into action and deployed squad cars from every command center in the city.
Even more startling are reports that pro-Palestine demonstrators also targeted the Washington, D.C. homes of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
The protestors reportedly descended upon Austin and Sullivan’s homes as the two men were celebrating Christmas with their respective families.
“Austin, Austin, rise and shine, no sleep during genocide,” the protestors chanted after organizing outside the secretary of defense’s home on Christmas day. “Austin, we are at your gate. Justice is our only fate.”
“We're going to head to a second location to protest at another war criminal's house,” the activists added before moving to Sullivan’s Washington, D.C. home. “Genocide Joe – you have blood on your hands.”
Meanwhile, other pro-Palestine protestors carried a bright red nativity scene emblazoned with the words "no joy in genocide” across NYC.
Chants of "one wish for Christmas, long live resistance" and "no more money for Israel's crimes" also echoed through several city streets.
During the demonstrations in NYC, protestors stood on blood-soaked podiums bearing the names of defense and weapons contractors – including Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.
Following the Christmas Day protests, the People's Forum announced that they will be organizing another round of demonstrations on New Year's Eve.
“There can be no holiday celebrations as usual while a genocide takes place in real time,” the pro-Palestine group said in a statement on Monday.
“The people will take to the streets on New Year’s Eve calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the brutal Zionist occupation,” the People’s Forum added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the People's Forum has organized several pro-Palestine protests across America since the Israel-Hamas conflict started in October.
It was recently revealed that the anti-Israel group is being financed by a Connecticut tech investor who has reportedly funneled more than $20 million into the group's pro-Palestine activities.