Will Smith Packed on 30 Pounds After Rocky Year: Report

It's been a rough year both personally and professionally for the King Richard star. The 55-year-old actor's Hollywood career nearly came to a screeching halt after he backhanded presenter Chris Rock — and if that wasn't bad enough, he became the laughing stock of internet trolls upon the release of Jada's shocking tell-all, Worthy.

According to the report, the embattled actor hasn't handled stress and scrutiny well.

"Will started out this year vowing to get into tip-top shape, but he soon fell off the wagon," a source told the National Enquirer. "Jada's confession that they'd been separated for years tipped him way over the edge. He's taking it out in the kitchen by eating everything in sight."