Will Smith Packed on 30 Pounds After Rocky Year: Report
Since his infamous Academy Awards slap and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's embarrassing revelations about their marriage, insiders claimed Will Smith has turned to comfort food and has reportedly packed on 30 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell new report alleged Will, 55, gained back the 30 pounds he lost a couple of years ago after his last eating binge.
It's been a rough year both personally and professionally for the King Richard star. The 55-year-old actor's Hollywood career nearly came to a screeching halt after he backhanded presenter Chris Rock — and if that wasn't bad enough, he became the laughing stock of internet trolls upon the release of Jada's shocking tell-all, Worthy.
According to the report, the embattled actor hasn't handled stress and scrutiny well.
"Will started out this year vowing to get into tip-top shape, but he soon fell off the wagon," a source told the National Enquirer. "Jada's confession that they'd been separated for years tipped him way over the edge. He's taking it out in the kitchen by eating everything in sight."
"Late-night snacks and lack of discipline are hitting him hard in all the wrong areas," the insider continued. "His belly protrudes, he's jowly and his muscles are turning to fat."
"Will's always been an emotional eater," the source said before later adding, "it's one of the only comforts he's got."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Smith's rep for comment.
Though Will has allegedly sought comfort in his favorite foods, experts reportedly warn excessive weight gain can be a catalyst to dire health. Yo-yo weight loss is also said to lower metabolism, making it harder to lose the added bulk.
"When you gain weight rapidly, you fill your liver with fat, dramatically increasing risk of diabetes," longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin warned, according to the report.
After Jada's memoir was released in mid-October, headlines appeared to quiet down some for Will, but that wouldn't last for long. In early December, Will and several other A-list celebrities came under fire for attending a film festival in Saudi Arabia.