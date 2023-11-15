Will Smith Denies Hooking Up With Duane Martin, Considering Lawsuit Against Alleged Ex-Friend Over ‘Fabricated’ Claim
Will Smith denied he had sexual relations with his close friend Duane Martin and plans to bring a lawsuit against the man who made the allegation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier today, blogger Tasha K released an interview with a man named Brother Bilaal.
Bilaal claimed he was a former friend of Smith and even worked as his assistant at point. During the interview, Bilaal claimed he witnessed Smith and Martin having sex in a dressing room.
Bilaal said, "I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.”
He added, “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”
Smith’s rep denied the accusation. She said, "This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false."
An insider claimed that Smith plans to take legal action against Bilaal for his claims.
Smith and Martin have been extremely close friends for years.
Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are currently estranged. The two have been living separate lives for 7 years. Jada claimed in a recent interview they are working towards fixing their marriage.
Martin and his ex-Tisha Campbell Martin split in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.
Back in 2016, Smith was dragged into Martin's bankruptcy battle that involved Tisha.
Tasha K, the blogger whom Bilaal spoke with, is the same blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B over $3 million. The rapper sued Tasha K over allegations she made on her YouTube channel.
Cardi claimed Tasha made false statements about her having worked as an escort in the past, used hard drugs, and had an STD.
The Bodak Yellow rapper testified in court that the situation caused her extreme emotional distress. In the end, a federal jury sided with Cardi.
Earlier this year, Tasha filed for bankruptcy after Cardi started the process of seizing her assets. The fight remains unresolved..
Martin has yet to speak on the situation.