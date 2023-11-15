Nastiest Bravo Breakups in 12 Clicks: From Lala Kent and Randall Emmett to Yolanda Hadid and David Foster
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke ended their 23 years of marriage with a divorce in October 2022. The pair dated for five years before tying the knot, and they share seven children: Bella, Rowan, Jacob, Caden, Curren, Koa, and Hazel.
According to the court documents filed in an Orange County court, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the filing. She requested shared legal custody but wanted physical custody of the children and visitation for her estranged husband.
Braunwyn also requested spousal support and division of personal property on top of her demand that Sean pay her legal fees.
"Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," she told People. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."
The pair started dating other women while they remained married.
Camille Meyer and Kelsey Grammer
After 14 years of marriage, Camille Meyer and Kelsey Grammer called it quits in 2011 but did not have a quick separation process due to their desire to divide their assets.
They did not sign a prenup but received their shares respectively after the split, and she reportedly got half of their $100 million total fortune.
Craig Conover and Natalie Hegnauer
Craig Conover wrote about his split from Natalie Hegnauer through a new book and detailed how Southern Charm affected his law career.
In Pillow Talk: What's Wrong With My Sewing?, Conover revealed that their relationship took a turn for the worse when he discovered that Hegnauer had dinner with Madison LeCroy, who previously criticized their relationship by calling what they had "gross."
"Natalie knew full well how I felt about [Austen Kroll] 's ex," he continued. "So when I returned, we both agreed that the relationship wasn't working anymore. What had happened between us during quarantine just couldn't last in the real world, and while that is unfortunate, I don't regret a moment of it."
Jules and Michael Wainstein
The former Real Housewives of New York City star Jules Wainstein and Michael Wainstein ended their union when the latter filed for divorce in June 2016.
Reports about the investment banker's alleged infidelity emerged after the filing, while Michael also accused her of physically assaulting him in 2012. They both denied the claims.
Four years after the filing, Michael's lawyer, Morghan Richardson, confirmed that the pair finalized the divorce.
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly ended their two years of marriage in September 2019 — which the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said was "unexpected" since she "did not get married to quit."
"I love my husband," she told People after the separation. "I don't doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family."
Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, in 2018.
Although they reconnected and decided to try again in February 2020, they ended things for good after a year. Moore also filed for divorce in May 2021.
Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart
RHOA star Porsha Williams joined the growing list of housewives whose marriages came to an end. Her estranged husband, Kordell Stewart, filed for divorce after two years of union.
A representative for the reality star expressed her disappointment after the former NFL star filed for divorce since she held off on doing it herself due to her commitment to their marriage.
"Instead, he misled her and she found out about the filing in the media. Mrs. Stewart hopes to resolve these personal issues privately with the support of her family, friends and strong faith," the representative continued.
Randall Emmett and Lala Kent
Randall Emmett and Lala Kent kept their relationship a secret during its early years, but their romance became more public after his divorce from Ambyr Childers in December 2017. The duo welcomed their first child, Oscar Kent Emmett, years after he proposed to her.
But three years later, they called off their engagement after Emmett allegedly cheated on Kent several times.
In her interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star said the film producer had repeated behavior that affected their relationship.
"And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it," she went on.
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy shocked their Vanderpump Rules costars when they announced their relationship in 2016. Their relationship bloomed until he finally popped the question with a Coachella-themed proposal in May 2021.
The pair, however, did not hear the wedding bells as they broke up six months after their engagement.
In her appearance on Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast, Kent disclosed that they called it quits the night before the recording of the show's Season 9.
"It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family," she said. "Especially like if we had a baby, James would make my parents out as like the not-good grandparents and kind of put that in [our kids'] heads."
Leviss continued, "Just foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like, 'I don't want that.'"
Taylor and Russell Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong — who has since moved on with John Bluher — lost her estranged husband, Russell Armstrong, shortly after filing for divorce in July 2011, citing physical and verbal abuse as the reason.
"I knew that I had to survive and make it through so that I could take care of [my now-16-year-old daughter Kennedy]. Kennedy was my first and foremost concern and I just day by day is all I can tell you," Taylor told Us Weekly. "It was one disappointment after the other, as things were unfolding. I would just get calls from the attorneys and it was never anything positive."
Russell's body was discovered hanging in the northwest corner of his bedroom three days after he was last seen by his roommate. His toxicology result came back negative for drugs and alcohol, while the coroner's report said he had no illnesses at the time of his death.
Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth
RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth called off their engagement 14 months after the CouponCabin CEO popped the question.
Kluth did not reveal the reason behind their split, but reports said Mortimer was blindsided by their breakup since it was not mutual.
Vicki and Donn Gunvalson
Vicki and Donn Gunvalson shared their love story on Season 1 of RHOC. However, their union did not last long due to their personality differences that were shown on camera. But Bravo reportedly affected their marriage, so they ended up filing for divorce.
During her "Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef" segment, Vicki said she would not have been divorced if she was not on a reality show.
"[Our divorce] cost Don and I both a lot of money because we had to split assets and alimony and all that stuff," she continued. "So I paid more to him than he did to me because I had the business. So that's hurtful and that's hard."
Yolanda Hadid and David Foster
Yolanda Hadid and David Foster split in 2015 but never directly shared what led to their divorce in December 2015.
In the Netflix documentary David Foster: Off the Record, the Grammy-winning singer clarified that Hadid's Lyme disease diagnosis did not have something to do with their separation — debunking the housewife's belief.
"How can I leave a sick woman?" Foster asked. "The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left. It was for a different reason — which I will never disclose."