Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Ex Demands Child Support Be Lowered, Says ‘RHOC’ Star Is Too Busy Jet-Setting With Fiancée
Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s ex-husband Sean rushed to court pleading for extra time to pay his child support and ripped the ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star in the process.
Sean filed a declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, in divorce court. He explained that his employer was late on the payroll.
The entrepreneur said the company “has not paid any of the $26k monthly due on the 1st of Nov for Oct 1st, 2023. [The company] will be able to pay the $26k for Oct, and Nov 1st payment of $26k by Nov 1st.”
He explained, “The delay in income is causing a delay in payments for child support and Alimony.”
Earlier this year, an Orange County Superior Court judge ordered Sean to pay Braunwyn a total of $11k per month in child and spousal support. Per the ruling, the amount was to be deducted automatically from Sean’s paycheck.
Sean was ordered to make the payments within 7 days of the order.
The exes share seven children: Bella, Rowan, Jacob, twins Caden and Curren, Koa, and Hazel. The couple were awarded joint custody but it was agreed Braunwyn would have the children the majority of the time.
The support order came after Brauwyn told the judge she was unable to provide for her children after Sean stopped assisting her. The former reality star said her family had been helping her pay bills.
“I have relied on [Burke] for all financial security since I was 20 years old,” Brauwyn wrote in court documents.
“I have relied on [Burke] to make all financial decisions for 23 years,” she said. “And I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets.”
In the recent motion, Sean trashed Braunwyn for her “personal vacations.” For the past couple of months, the ex-RHOC star has been running around with her fiancée Jennifer Spinner.
On Instagram, Braunwyn has been seen traveling with Jennifer to various spots in Puerto Rico, Portugal and Morocco.
Sean said, “Over the last few months due to Braunwyn’s personal vacations and scheduled for November, she has only been in the home 1/3 of the time, instead of the 2/3 of the time that child support was based on.”
He said, “I have been in our primary home with all our children, without Braunwyn, for an average of 2/3 of the time, Since this is half of the time we based child support on, I ask that it be adjusted to $3,000 ($750 per child).”
Brauynwyn has yet to respond in court.