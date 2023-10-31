Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Ex Demands Child Support Be Lowered, Says ‘RHOC’ Star Is Too Busy Jet-Setting With Fiancée

Sean filed a declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com , in divorce court. He explained that his employer was late on the payroll.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke ’s ex-husband Sean rushed to court pleading for extra time to pay his child support and ripped the ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star in the process.

The entrepreneur said the company “has not paid any of the $26k monthly due on the 1st of Nov for Oct 1st, 2023. [The company] will be able to pay the $26k for Oct, and Nov 1st payment of $26k by Nov 1st.”

He explained, “The delay in income is causing a delay in payments for child support and Alimony.”

Earlier this year, an Orange County Superior Court judge ordered Sean to pay Braunwyn a total of $11k per month in child and spousal support. Per the ruling, the amount was to be deducted automatically from Sean’s paycheck.