Former ‘RHONY’ Star Jules Wainstein Arrested For Allegedly Punching Estranged Ex The bitter fight reportedly occurred during the couple’s custody exchange.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jules Wainstein was arrested over the weekend in Florida for allegedly attacking her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jules, 39, was charged with battery and booked into Palm Beach County’s main detention center around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Reports indicate the fight occurred during the couple’s custody exchange of their two children: son, Jagger, 11, and daughter, Rio, 9.

During the incident, witnesses claimed Jules, for some yet unknown reason, allegedly kicked Michael’s car window, bashed in the back of the car vehicle with a baseball bat, and allegedly punched Michael in the face.

The kids were reportedly in the car throughout the alleged attack.

“This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior that unfortunately took place in front of the kids,” Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, told Page Six. “The children were released to Michael’s custody yesterday and he is most concerned about protecting them.”

Richardson said Michael obtained a protective order against Jules, and he is “exploring all of his legal options at this time.”

As Radar readers know, Jules starred on Season 8 of Bravo’s RHONY, which aired in 2016. That same year, she and Michael called it quits.

