Blac Chyna and Tyga Still Fighting Over Attorney Fees After Reaching Custody Deal Over Son King
Blac Chyna and Tyga finalized a custody agreement for their son King but have yet to resolve certain issues as part of their court case.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes have yet to hash out a holiday schedule and are still fighting over who will cover attorney fees Chyna racked up.
As we previously reported, earlier this month, Chyna and Tyga reached a deal in their nasty fight over their 11-year-old.
The agreement came months after Chyna filed a petition in court pleading for joint physical and legal custody of her son.
In her petition, Chyna claimed that they never went to court over King and had no custody or child support arrangement in place. She accused Tyga of interfering with her custody time with King.
Chyna said King lived primarily with his father, but she wanted more time with him. In addition, Chyna claimed she needed support. She claimed her income had dropped drastically in the past couple of years and she had resorted to selling her luxury clothes online to pay bills.
Chyna asked the court for $125k from Tyga to hire a forensic accountant to comb through his finances.
In financial documents submitted in court, Chyna revealed she had $11k in the bank but owned $1.5 million of real property.
Tyga scoffed at the idea. He wrote on social media, “10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”
In his official response, Tyga claimed the way it was set up was working and he demanded primary custody of King.
However, the two were able to settle during mediation. Per their deal, King will live with Tyga during the week and Chyna will have him every weekend from Friday until Monday.
The deal stated that no parties are allowed to speak about the other negatively in front of King.
Chyna also agreed to receive support from Tyga.
Before the agreement, Chyna had fired off a subpoena to Tyga’s mom. In the new motion filed by Chyna and Tyga, the exes asked the court to pause all depositions and discovery in the case for 2 months.
The parties agreed all scheduled depositions will be taken off the calendar. All signs point to Tyga and Chyna wanting to settle the remaining issues privately.