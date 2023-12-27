Tyga and Blac Chyna's Guests Forced to Sign $500k Non-Disclosure Agreement for Son King's Baptism

Tyga and Blac Chyna are on the same page after wrapping up their nasty custody battle — and will make anyone pay (literally) if they cross their son, King. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes agreed to get their 11-year-old baptized, but anyone who wants to watch the milestone must sign a non-disclosure agreement (also known as an NDA) and pay a hefty $500k fee if they violate it.

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna and Tyga have agreed to baptize their 11-year-old son.

We have a copy of the NDA, stating that Tyga and Blac Chyna — who now goes by her legal name, Angela White — request that "any and all guests or third parties in attendance also sign the Non-Disclosure Agreement, prior to the baptism." The NDA also states that all guests "shall be permitted to use King's 3 name, image, likeness, or any indicia of King's identity on any platform, including all social media 4 platforms, in connection with the baptism."

Source: MEGA Anyone that comes to the baptism will be forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Guests at King's baptism will be subjected to inspections and possible confiscations of their cell phones, smartwatches, and any other devices. By signing the NDA, they agree to pay half a million dollars if they violate the contract. "I acknowledge that Artist and/or Artist’s representatives and/or personnel shall have the right to inspect and confiscate cell phones, tablets, small watches, and any other devices by which Confidential Information may be stored (each a “Device”) and I further agree that Artist and Artist’s representatives and/or personnel may, at any time, seize and destroy any Confidential lnformation contained thereon. I acknowledge and agree that Artist and/or Artist’s representatives and/or personnel and/or any Protected Persons are not responsible for the safety, loss, theft, damage, and/or for any other occurrence involving any Device and I hereby relieve Artist, Artist’s representatives and/or personnel, and all Protected Persons of any and all liability in connection with same," RadarOnline.com's copy of the NDA reads.

Source: MEGA If someone violates the NDA, they will be forced to pay $500k.

Tyga and White want to ensure that they own images, recordings, and more related to their son's ceremony. "Any and all information and other material described above including, without limitation, any and all pictures, recordings, records, documents or other information relating to Artist’s or any Protected Person’s business, professional or personal life, whether prepared by me or otherwise coming into my possession, is and shall remain Artist’s sole and exclusive property and shall not be removed or copied by me without the prior written consent of Artist’s authorized representative," the NDA continues.

Here's the kicker — "In addition, I agree that I will be obligated to pay to Artist, and agree to pay to Artist, the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000) as a reasonable and fair amount of liquidated damages to compensate artist for any loss or damage resulting from each breach of the terms hereof," the NDA concludes.

Source: MEGA The duo now share joint custody of King.

This comes weeks after RadarOnline.com reported that the rapper and his former babe settled their years-long custody battle. Tyga and White now share joint legal and physical custody of King. They agreed on an amicable parenting schedule and promised not to trash-talk each other in front of their son. Tyga also won't have to pay White a dime in support, despite her claims she was selling off her personal items to make ends meet.

