Newly Single Avril Lavigne Spotted On Second Date With Tyga After Calling Off Mod Sun Engagement
Newly single Avril Lavigne and Tyga both stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, fueling dating rumors after the singer's now-ex-fiancé, Mod Sun, broke his silence about their shock split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Complicated hitmaker hit the scene rocking a long black trench coat, oversized T-shirt, and matching thigh-high boots for the Courrèges show in the French capital.
Lavigne opted for her signature smokey cat eye paired with a waved and teased hairstyle during her outing on Wednesday, completing her look with geometric earrings.
Tyga, for his part, wore a trendy leather biker jacket with light wash jeans and square-toe boots, arriving shortly after the Sk8ter Boi performer, according to Daily Mail.
Fans are questioning if the Canadian singer-songwriter is now in a budding romance with the Taste rapper, who was famously in a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.
Tyga and the reality star-turned-beauty mogul dated on and off for three years and called it quits for the last time in April 2017.
As for Tyga and Lavigne, the pair was previously spotted enjoying dinner at Nobu with some friends. They were later seen in a warm embrace before they departed in the same car.
It's well known that Lavigne and her former flame got engaged in March 2022 while in Paris.
Lavigne took fans by surprise when her rep confirmed that the two had shockingly called it quits after nearly three years together on February 21.
A rep for Mod Sun gave a very different account of where the couple stood, later responding that they "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."
Mod, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, broke his silence nearly a week after.
"In 1 week my entire life completely changed," he captioned an Instagram carousel of photos on February 28. "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."
The Perfectly Imperfect musician said he is finding solace on tour, adding, "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Tyga and Avril.