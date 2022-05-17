Young Thug's Jail Food Menu Revealed! Rapper Begs For Release, Claims Bologna Sandwiches & Sloppy Joes Are Trash
Young Thug isn't loving life, or the food, behind bars. The rapper begged to be released from jail on bond after being locked up on gang-related charges, citing the "dungeon-like" conditions and gross breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Radar obtained the Fulton County Jail's weekly food schedule, showing Young Thug has been living on bologna sandwiches, sloppy joes, and corn grits.
The Grammy winner's first dinner meal behind bars included four ounces of sloppy joes, ranch pinto beans, carrots, and a baked roll.
He was also given sweet tea and a fudge brownie for dessert.
Young Thug woke up to a cup and a half of corn grits, country gravy, potatoes, and fruit juice. Records showed he was served corn grits three times that week.
His other breakfast meals included creamy whole grain oatmeal, pancakes, hash browns, and brain muffins.
When it came to lunchtime, Young Thug had a variety of cold cuts during his first week in jail, including bologna, salami, and ham. The Go Crazy rapper, 30, can add sandwich-making skills to his resume because the jail's food schedule showed he was served four slices of bread and only two packets of mustard on the side.
Young Thug ate like a king for lunch over the weekend. Records revealed he was served a crispy chicken patty and fries on Saturday and baked meatloaf with gravy on Sunday.
While the rapper claimed the "food" at the jail was trash, Radaronline.com discovered that he was never served the same dinner meal during the first week of his incarceration.
Young Thug's dinners consisted of sloppy joes, spaghetti with sauce, hot dogs, fried rice, meatballs, and a macaroni and cheese casserole.
Every night, he washed his dinner down with sweet tea and a bevy of desserts like fresh baked cookies, iced cake, and blueberry oat squares.
His buddy Gunna, who turned himself in days later in connection to the 28-person indictment, is also in Fulton County Jail and enjoying the same meals.
As Radar reported, Young Thug and Gunna have been charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in connection to the alleged street gang Young Slime Life (YSL).
The musicians are also accused of intent to sell narcotics, receiving stolen property, and street gang activity.
26 of their alleged gang associates were indicted on a slew of crimes, including murder, carjacking, armed robbery, illegal firearm possession, and more.
Young Thug and Gunna have denied their involvement.
Last week, Young Thug's attorney filed an emergency motion, begging the judge to release the musician on a bond while citing the jail's subpar food and conditions.
Spoiler alert — it didn't work. Both men are still behind bars.