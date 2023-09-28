Mom Killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Granted Parole With Prison Release Set for This Year

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was granted parole and is expected to be released from prison in December, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gypsy, 32, was convicted of the 2015 murder of her mom and full-time caretaker, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Dee Dee was accused of fabricating her daughter's medical issues and subjecting her to unnecessary treatments and surgeries, a psychological disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The story inspired a Hulu series and true crime documentaries.