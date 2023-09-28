Mom Killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Granted Parole With Prison Release Set for This Year
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was granted parole and is expected to be released from prison in December, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gypsy, 32, was convicted of the 2015 murder of her mom and full-time caretaker, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.
Dee Dee was accused of fabricating her daughter's medical issues and subjecting her to unnecessary treatments and surgeries, a psychological disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The story inspired a Hulu series and true crime documentaries.
According to local news, the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Gypsy was granted parole and would be released from prison later this year.
Gypsy previously struck a plea deal with Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson and pled guilty to second-degree murder charges. After a brief trial in 2018, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, the minimum for her charges.
Gypsy received credit for time served in Greene County jail. Her release was allowed under state law that required at least 85% of the sentence to be served.
Gypsy's co-defendant, Nicholas Godejohn, was not as lucky. Godejohn was charged with first-degree murder and received a life sentence. Patterson took Gypsy's abuse into consideration when striking the plea deal.
Gypsy's attorneys claimed her mother subjected her to years of unnecessary medical procedures and confined her to a wheelchair as part of a complex fraud scheme. Among some of Gypsy's made-up ailments included muscular dystrophy, leukemia, and asthma. Dee Dee further claimed her daughter had the mental capacity of a 7-year-old resulting from brain injury and premature birth.
Dee Dee was even accused of using the tragedy in the Blanchard's native Louisiana to cover up her lies.
Gypsy's lawyers said Dee Dee falsely claimed they were Hurricane Katrina survivors — and doubled down on the lie by alleging Gypsy's extensive medical records and birth certificate were destroyed in the catastrophic storm.
Dee Dee's story was convincing enough that Habitat for Humanity built the mother-daughter duo a modest home in Springfield, Missouri, which was outfitted to meet Gypsy's medical needs. The home became a crime scene after Gypsy and her online boyfriend plotted the mother's murder.
Gypsy claimed she began sneaking online after her mother went to bed out of sheer curiosity. Around 2012, Gypsy connected with Godejohn in what they claimed was a Christian singles group. The relationship continued to grow, and in 2014, a neighbor claimed Gypsy confided in her about the couple's plans to elope.
Before Dee Dee's murder, the couple met in person one time in a carefully crafted encounter disguised as coincidence. Months later, Godejohn made the fateful trip from Wisconsin to Missouri to carry out the couple's plan.
In June 2015, Gypsy let Godejohn into her home in the middle of the night. He proceeded to stab Dee Dee 17 times as she slept in her bed. Afterward, the couple admitted to having sex. Godejohn was captured days later after the discovery of Dee Dee's body.