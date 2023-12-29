LA Horror Crash: Kaiser and AMN Healthcare Services Deny Fault in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Traveling Nurse Charged Over 130 MPH Fatal Collision

Prosecutors said Linton was driving her Mercedes-Benz at high speeds up to 130 MPH and ran a red light before smashing into cars in a crowded intersection. Some victims were thrown from their vehicles due to the impact and several vehicles caught fire.

Defense attorneys for Linton said they plan to call an expert who will go under oath that she had a seizure and "froze" at the wheel that fateful day. "Mental incapacitation and unconsciousness are, of course, complete defenses to crimes under California law," Linton's attorneys stated in previous court filings.

Linton pled not guilty to six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter after the crash also claimed the lives of Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant, her 11-month-old son, Allonzo, and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester.