Jermaine Jackson Sued Over Alleged 1988 Sexual Assault, Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Accused of Cover-up
Michael Jackson's older brother, Jermaine Jackson, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman over three decades ago. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the founding member of the Jackson 5 was sued by Rita Barrett, who claimed Jermaine came into her home unannounced and assaulted her in 1988.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Rita, who said she worked as a music contractor, claimed she met Jermaine through Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. She claimed she had a close relationship with Gordy thanks to her husband, Ben Barrett.
“Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff’s home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff,” the lawsuit read. “During the assault, Plaintiff, a woman of faith prayed to God for help. During the assault, Plaintiff feared for her life. After the assault and when Defendant Jackson was satiated, he left the residence.”
Jermaine, Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, and Work Records are listed as defendants. Rita is suing for sexual assault, battery, sexual battery, and negligence. Barrett asked for unspecified damages.
While Gordy isn't named as a defendant, Rita accused him of protecting Jermaine over the alleged assault for financial interest.
She claimed to have reported the alleged sexual assault to Gordy the day after it reportedly took place. Citing that the now 94-year-old retired record executive "was uniquely situated to both report Defendant Jackson’s acts and to aid plaintiff during her time of trauma," Rita said he did the opposite.
“Instead,” the documents alleged, “Mr. Gordy withheld and concealed the acts, further perpetuating the coverup and allowing Mr. Gordy, Defendant Jackson, and others in the business relationship to continue to reap profits derived from Mr. Jackson’s work and reputation for years to come.”
Rolling Stone was the first to report the lawsuit.
Rita's attorney, Jeff Anderson, addressed his client's accusations, claiming she "suffered an egregious and violent sexual assault."
“This is about her power and the declaration of it when she learned something could be done under the law, and she found the strength and support to find us and is now standing up for herself and others," he stated.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jermaine and Gordy for comment.
The Jackson brother is just the latest entertainer to be hit with a lawsuit over decades-old sexual assault claims. Jermaine joins the likes of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Axl Rose, L.A. Reid, and more, who were sued over the last several months related to California’s AB2777 or New York’s closed Adult Survivors Act, which waives the statute of limitations on some sexual misconduct allegations.