Jermaine Jackson Sued Over Alleged 1988 Sexual Assault, Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Accused of Cover-up

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Rita, who said she worked as a music contractor, claimed she met Jermaine through Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. She claimed she had a close relationship with Gordy thanks to her husband, Ben Barrett.

“Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff’s home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff,” the lawsuit read. “During the assault, Plaintiff, a woman of faith prayed to God for help. During the assault, Plaintiff feared for her life. After the assault and when Defendant Jackson was satiated, he left the residence.”