Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine Jackson Sued Over Alleged 1988 Sexual Assault, Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy Accused of Cover-up

jermaine jackson sued sexual assault berry gordy
Source: MEGA

Jermaine Jackson has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman over three decades ago.

By:

Dec. 28 2023, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Michael Jackson's older brother, Jermaine Jackson, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman over three decades ago. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the founding member of the Jackson 5 was sued by Rita Barrett, who claimed Jermaine came into her home unannounced and assaulted her in 1988.

Article continues below advertisement
jermaine jackson sued sexual assault berry gordy
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Rita, who said she worked as a music contractor, claimed she met Jermaine through Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. She claimed she had a close relationship with Gordy thanks to her husband, Ben Barrett.

“Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff’s home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff,” the lawsuit read. “During the assault, Plaintiff, a woman of faith prayed to God for help. During the assault, Plaintiff feared for her life. After the assault and when Defendant Jackson was satiated, he left the residence.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jermaine, Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, and Work Records are listed as defendants. Rita is suing for sexual assault, battery, sexual battery, and negligence. Barrett asked for unspecified damages.

While Gordy isn't named as a defendant, Rita accused him of protecting Jermaine over the alleged assault for financial interest.

jermaine jackson
Source: MEGA

She claimed Berry Gordy had close ties to the Jackson family and didn't report the alleged crime for financial gain.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed to have reported the alleged sexual assault to Gordy the day after it reportedly took place. Citing that the now 94-year-old retired record executive "was uniquely situated to both report Defendant Jackson’s acts and to aid plaintiff during her time of trauma," Rita said he did the opposite.

MORE ON:
Jermaine Jackson

“Instead,” the documents alleged, “Mr. Gordy withheld and concealed the acts, further perpetuating the coverup and allowing Mr. Gordy, Defendant Jackson, and others in the business relationship to continue to reap profits derived from Mr. Jackson’s work and reputation for years to come.”

Rolling Stone was the first to report the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
jermaine jackson sued sexual assault berry gordy
Source: MEGA

Jermaine is Michael Jackson's older brother and a founding member of the Jackson 5.

Rita's attorney, Jeff Anderson, addressed his client's accusations, claiming she "suffered an egregious and violent sexual assault."

“This is about her power and the declaration of it when she learned something could be done under the law, and she found the strength and support to find us and is now standing up for herself and others," he stated.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jermaine and Gordy for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
jermaine jackson
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit was filed under California’s AB2777, which waives the statute of limitations on some sexual misconduct allegations.

The Jackson brother is just the latest entertainer to be hit with a lawsuit over decades-old sexual assault claims. Jermaine joins the likes of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Axl Rose, L.A. Reid, and more, who were sued over the last several months related to California’s AB2777 or New York’s closed Adult Survivors Act, which waives the statute of limitations on some sexual misconduct allegations.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.