It's 'Made Up!': Motown Founder Berry Gordy Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over Fiction Film That Shows Him Putting a Hit Out on Rival

Legendary music executive Berry Gordy has filed a bombshell $10 million lawsuit over a film that portrayed him as a thug, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gordy is suing Timothy Bogart, the son of late music exec Neil, Hero Entertainment and Universal City Entertainment Group over a 2023 film called Spinning Gold.

Gordy’s lawsuit accuses the defendants of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.