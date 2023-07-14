Conspiracy theorist David Icke famously believed shapeshifting reptilian aliens, also called lizard people, are attempting to control Earth by taking on human form and gaining mass power to manipulate societies.

Griffin said the theories she's heard about herself are beyond bizarre. "By the way, it's ok to laugh at this, but just know I don't laugh at this s--- anymore. They believe that Joe Biden is with me in Gitmo — because he's a lizard — but the person playing Joe Biden in the White House is, wait for it, [actor] James Woods."

Griffin scoffed when they jokingly asked if she had ever "regenerated a limb."