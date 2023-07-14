Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin Scoffs While Addressing Wild Reptilian Conspiracy Theory, 'Millions Think I'm a Lizard Person'

kathy griffin addresses reptilian conspiracy theory pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
By:

Jul. 14 2023, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kathy Griffin addressed wild conspiracy theories that have followed her in the years since her controversial Donald Trump photo scandal.

"At least millions of people think this ... they think I'm a lizard person and that the real lizard Kathy Griffin is in Gitmo where I belong and there's someone playing me right now in a Kathy Griffin suit," the comedian said with a chuckle during an appearance on the Slandertown podcast hosted by Dan Novack, Ari Cohn, and Tanvi Valsangikar.

Article continues below advertisement
kathy griffin addresses reptilian conspiracy theory
Source: mega

Conspiracy theorist David Icke famously believed shapeshifting reptilian aliens, also called lizard people, are attempting to control Earth by taking on human form and gaining mass power to manipulate societies.

Griffin said the theories she's heard about herself are beyond bizarre. "By the way, it's ok to laugh at this, but just know I don't laugh at this s--- anymore. They believe that Joe Biden is with me in Gitmo — because he's a lizard — but the person playing Joe Biden in the White House is, wait for it, [actor] James Woods."

Griffin scoffed when they jokingly asked if she had ever "regenerated a limb."

Article continues below advertisement
kathy griffin addresses reptilian conspiracy theory
Source: mega

During the interview, Griffin talked about her career coming to a stand-still after a 2017 photo she shared, showing her raising up a bloodied, decapitated replica of Trump's head. She said a part of her was canceled, and the proof is her not working for 5 years.

"One thing people don't know about the infamous Trump photo is I did clear that with my attorney before I posted it," Griffin said, noting she got the green light from her legal team.

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin
Article continues below advertisement
kathy griffin addresses reptilian conspiracy theory
Source: mega

Despite criticism, Griffin said she embraces her "unapologetic" comedy and only "punches up," meaning she doesn't go for people "that are in a position where I could ever hurt them or hurt their reputation or ability to make a living and I think that's what good comedy is."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kathy griffin addresses reptilian conspiracy theory
Source: mega

She also mentioned the Kardashians, whom she esteems as "friends" because she trolled them, yet they had a "sense of humor."

Griffin added, "I'm really there to take the piss out of the rich and famous and I tend to want to make fun of people's behavior."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.