Kathy Griffin Pokes Fun At Past Pill Addiction, Calls Secret Struggle That Almost Drove Her To Suicide 'Comical'

According to Griffin, the move caused her to lose out on work, receive death threats, and adopt a serious prescription pill addiction. After hitting rock bottom, her suicidal thoughts became "obsessive."

“I didn’t know what to do with myself,” the comedian admitted. “I was just such a crazy workaholic, and all of a sudden, I had this time on my hands, and then I was depressed, and things just weren’t looking up."

She even put plans into place for her departure. "And then you fall into the ‘Life will be better for my husband without me around,’ and you then call the estate attorney and the whole thing," Griffin revealed.