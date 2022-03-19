'Selling Sunset' Stars Banned From Wearing Expensive Jewelry Following Robbery Outside Office, Weeks After Christine Quinn's Home Invasion

A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot attached to the Oppenheim Group. None of the Selling Sunset stars were present at the time, but the news has left everyone in the area concerned.

“I’ve let everyone know of the situation,” Oppenheim continued. “We still have to work as normal but obviously not wearing any watches.”

“[We’re] being careful, just looking around. It was very concerning, this city is having a lot of issues right now.”