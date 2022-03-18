'Selling Sunset' Stars Shaken Up After Scary Armed Robbery In L.A. Office's Parking Lot
The stars of Netflix’s mega-hit Selling Sunset are shaken up after an armed robbery took place outside of Oppenheim Group offices in West Hollywood.
One of the office employees was forced to hand over his luxury watch after being approached by a gun-wielding thief on March 17, doing so in fear of his life.
Real estate broker Jason Oppenheim, who is also the founder of Oppenheim Group, later addressed the scary incident, revealing that he was not present at the time of the robbery but has since taken precautions to keep his staff safe.
The contractor and developer, 44, said that he told his employees to be vigilant of their surroundings and to stop wearing flashy jewelry when coming to the office. Oppenheim said he is also considering getting a firearm in addition to more security as crime sky-rockets in L.A. by more than 130 percent, according to Fox11, citing statistics from February 2021 to February 2022.
Sadly, another fan-favorite cast member also dealt with a similar instance just a few weeks ago. Christine Quinn revealed that armed intruders attempted to break into her Los Angeles home in the middle of the night one evening.
On March 4, Quinn, 33, shared what happened via her Instagram Story, noting that she and husband Christian Richard, 42, “were sleeping and woke up to noises … [that] started getting louder and louder.” She said their 9-month-old son, Christian, was asleep “very close to us.”
“We didn’t know what was going on,” Quinn continued, stating the sounds were jarring enough that she and Richard “immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom” and sure enough, “there [were] two armed robbers breaking our glass window.”
The attempted break-in was so unsettling that she and Richard “went into our baby’s room and immediately locked the door” after calling 911.
She said the triple-paned glass ultimately ended up keeping her and her family safe. “I don’t know what would have happened if they would have been able to get through that glass. Because they would have reached our bedroom,” Quinn said. “And they would have probably shot us.”
Quinn concluded her story by warning her Instagram followers to keep a watchful eye on their homes and to get a security system if necessary.