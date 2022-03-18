'Selling Sunset' Stars Shaken Up After Scary Armed Robbery In L.A. Office's Parking Lot

Sadly, another fan-favorite cast member also dealt with a similar instance just a few weeks ago. Christine Quinn revealed that armed intruders attempted to break into her Los Angeles home in the middle of the night one evening.

On March 4, Quinn, 33, shared what happened via her Instagram Story, noting that she and husband Christian Richard, 42, “were sleeping and woke up to noises … [that] started getting louder and louder.” She said their 9-month-old son, Christian, was asleep “very close to us.”

“We didn’t know what was going on,” Quinn continued, stating the sounds were jarring enough that she and Richard “immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom” and sure enough, “there [were] two armed robbers breaking our glass window.”