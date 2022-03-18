Blogger Tasha K Files Appeal Weeks After Being Ordered To Pay Cardi B $4 Million

Tasha K, the blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $4 million in damages for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, is taking her case to the higher court in hopes it will overturn the multi-million-dollar judgment.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Radar, the 39-year-old blogger and media personality’s legal team formally filed a notice of appeal on behalf of Tasha K on Thursday, March 17, exactly one month after a jury found her liable over statements she made about Cardi on YouTube.