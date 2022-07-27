NeNe Leakes Looks To Kathy Griffin As Her Star Witness In Million Dollar Racism Lawsuit Against Bravo, Andy Cohen

NeNe Leakes might be in out-of-court negotiations to settle her multi-million dollar lawsuit she filed against Andy Cohen, Bravo and NBCUniversal — but that hasn’t deterred her from gearing up for a potential showdown, Radar has exclusively learned.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta 12-season veteran filed a lawsuit in an Atlanta court in April over claims that she suffered years of racist remarks from former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is white.