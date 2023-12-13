Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged in L.A. DUI Case
Tiffany Haddish has officially been charged in her latest DUI case, just weeks after she was busted in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to the outlet earlier this month that the 44-year-old comedian's case was being reviewed — and now, they've decided to stick her with charges.
The D.A. will charge Haddish with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC, according to TMZ. FYI — this is the Girls Trip actress' second DUI in less than two years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Haddish was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 24 when she fell asleep behind the wheel. Luckily, no one was hurt since her Tesla self-parked in the middle of the street.
The stand-up comedian was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was released several hours later. She experienced a similar situation in January 2022 when she was taken into custody in Atlanta for allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel after smoking weed.
Haddish was released after posting a $1,666 bond.
This outlet told you first — Haddish has been ordered not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs by the judge in charge of her Georgia DUI case. She will undergo random drug testing, too.
Amid her legal woes, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Haddish's comedy show with Kevin Hart in Thackerville, OK, won't happen this Friday.
A WinStar World Casino and Resort spokesperson told us that Kevin Hart & Friends, featuring his Night School costar and Chelsea Handler, has been postponed, and refunds are being issued.
The trio was scheduled to appear at Lucas Oil Live located inside the resort on December 15; however, the two stand-up shows (previously set for 7 PM and 10 PM) have been moved to the summer of 2024, and it doesn't sound like Haddish will participate, at least for now.
"The two Kevin Hart shows originally scheduled on December 15, 2023, at Lucas Oil Live have been rescheduled to June 22, 2024, at 7 PM & 10 PM. The rescheduled shows will feature Kevin Hart, while special guests Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler will be rescheduled for a separate date that is to be determined," the spokesperson told RadarOnline.com.
"All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date and times. Refunds will be honored for those who are unable to attend."
While Haddish's shows with Hart won't be taking place in 2023, she'll start the year with a bang. RadarOnline.com confirmed last week that Haddish's stand-up performance at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, on January 19, 2024, is still on.