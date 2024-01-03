President Biden Returns From Vacation With Concerning Sunburn After Undergoing Biopsy to Remove Cancerous Skin Cells

After ringing in the New Year in sunny St. Croix with granddaughter Natalie, Biden and First Lady Jill made their way back to the States on Tuesday evening.

The 81-year-old appeared to still be in vacation mode when he briefly stopped to greet the press awaiting his arrival. He donned a navy sports coat over a slightly unbuttoned striped dress shirt, opting against a tie, and blue slacks.

The light-colored button-down provided a sharp contrast against his bright red sunburn.