President Biden Returns From Vacation With Concerning Sunburn After Undergoing Biopsy to Remove Cancerous Skin Cells

Joe Biden returned from vacation sporting a concerning sunburn.

By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET



Ouch! President Joe Biden, 81, apparently forgot a crucial item on his vacation packing list: sunblock.

Despite undergoing a procedure to remove a cancerous skin lesion less than a year ago, the Democrat returned to Washington D.C. sporting a painful sunburn, RadarOnline.com has learned.

President Biden returned from his New Year vacation sporting a painful sunburn.

After ringing in the New Year in sunny St. Croix with granddaughter Natalie, Biden and First Lady Jill made their way back to the States on Tuesday evening.

The 81-year-old appeared to still be in vacation mode when he briefly stopped to greet the press awaiting his arrival. He donned a navy sports coat over a slightly unbuttoned striped dress shirt, opting against a tie, and blue slacks.

The light-colored button-down provided a sharp contrast against his bright red sunburn.

Biden's bright red complexion stood out even under the flash of press' cameras.

While he only answered one question from the crowd of reporters, his distracting sunburn outshined his remarks on the southern border, where officials said an estimated 302,000 migrants crossed in December.

"We gotta do something, they ought to give me the money I need to protect the border," Biden said of the ongoing border crisis.

Biden has a history of skin cancer and underwent a biopsy on his chest nine months ago.

While a sunburn may be the least of Biden's worries — given a myriad of issues contributing to his declining approval ratings — it's concerning when considering his medical history.

Nine months ago, after his annual physical exam, the president underwent a biopsy for a cancerous skin lesion on his chest. Though White House Physician Kevin O'Connor revealed the biopsy site "healed nicely" in March 2023, it wasn't the first time the president had a procedure to remove cancerous skin cells.

jill biden press secretary forced out taking dates secure joe biden
First Lady Jill Biden also had two cancerous skin cells removed in early 2023.

While delivering a summary on his annual physical in February 2023, O'Connor noted Biden had "several localized non-melanoma skin cancers" removed before his presidency.

Biden was said to have spent a lot of time in the sun growing up. Biden's love for the outdoors has been well-documented throughout his first term, with numerous trips to the beach and leisurely bike rides.

O'Connor said Biden will continue to undergo regular skin screenings as part of his medical care, as he branded the president "healthy" and "vigorous."

While Biden's history of skin cancer has made headlines, he's not the only White House resident who has battled the consequences of extensive sun exposure.

The First Lady has also had similar procedures to remove cancerous skin cells. Last January, Jill had two basal cell lesions removed from her chest and right eye. Fortunately, all cancerous cells were successfully removed.

