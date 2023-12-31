President Joe Biden Announces His New Year's Resolution 'to Come Back Next Year'
President Joe Biden, who is currently vacationing in St. Croix, revealed his New Year's resolution during a brief exchange with a reporter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The president's resolution, as he lightheartedly shared, is to "come back next year." The comment drew some playful responses from both the media and the public.
When asked by a reporter about his resolutions for the upcoming year, President Biden responded, "To come back next year. That's the biggest one right now."
The candid response showcased the President's humor and optimism for the future.
Some commentators, like Pete Hegseth, playfully interpreted the resolution as a determination to "stay alive," emphasizing the demanding nature of the presidency.
Johnny Jones, another commentator, found humor in President Biden's choice of words, stating, "I like how Biden said that was his 'biggest' resolution. Maybe he should also consider 'don't let the dog bite as many people, don't let the kids get in as much trouble.'"
Jones' comment referred to the well-known incidents involving the President's German Shepherd, who has been known to nip at Secret Service agents, as well as his son, who has faced controversy regarding past indiscretions.
Other commentators, such as Rachel Campos-Duffy, jokingly suggested that former President Barack Obama may have advised Biden to "stay alive."
The resolution gained attention from various media outlets, including CNN, who covered it during their State of the Union segment.
Anchor Dana Bash asked Kate Bedingfield, the former Biden White House communications director, about the President's resolution. Bedingfield humorously responded, "We love a New Year's resolution we can keep, right?"
She went on to acknowledge that 2024 is expected to be "a rocky and challenging and close campaign," alluding to the upcoming presidential election.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden's Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, has pulled ahead of the president in five out of six crucial swing states.
A recent New York Times poll highlights several key findings. African-American voters are expressing an unusually high 22 percent support for Trump, significantly impacting Biden's overall constituency. The current president is reportedly hemorrhaging support from younger voters, Hispanics, and urban voters.
The poll reflects a sentiment among 67 percent of registered voters that the country is moving in the wrong direction, further emphasizing Biden's troubles.
In the critical swing states, Trump maintains a lead over Biden. The poll shows Trump ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, in Arizona with 49 to 44, in Michigan with 48 to 43, and in Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41. While Biden currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin with 47 percent to Trump's 45, it demonstrates the precarious nature of his advantage.