Donald Trump Claims Democrats Are Allowing 'Unvetted Migrants' Into the Country to Win Elections
Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, with a controversial claim regarding the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a lengthy message posted late Saturday night, Trump accused Democrats of using "unvetted migrants" to secure electoral victories.
Trump's statement comes in the wake of mounting criticism from governors and mayors, both Democratic and Republican, directed toward the federal government's handling of the situation at the border.
The former President went a step further, suggesting that Democrats are intentionally allowing millions of undocumented migrants into the country with the goal of bolstering their chances at the polls.
"It's becoming more and more obvious to me why the 'Crazed' Democrats are allowing millions and millions of totally unvetted migrants into our once great country," Trump declared to his 6.5 million followers.
He asserted that the motive behind this alleged strategy is to enhance the Democrats' voting base, despite the fact that non-citizens are ineligible to vote in U.S. elections.
Trump's claims have sparked intense debate, with supporters and critics weighing in on the validity of his accusations.
Some argue that his remarks are baseless rhetoric aimed at stoking fear and division among the American public. Others, however, contend that there may be underlying political motivations behind the surge of migrants and the Democrats' response to it.
The former president also took the opportunity to address his longtime GOP rival, Senator Mitch McConnell, urging him to heed his warnings before it's too late.
Trump warned Republicans to take action, claiming that "they are signing [the migrants] up at a rapid pace, without even knowing who the hell they are."
The controversy surrounding immigration is not new and has been a recurring topic of debate in American politics.
The influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has raised concerns about national security, humanitarian issues, and the country's immigration policies.
Trump's latest statements have only added fuel to this ongoing discussion.
As the 2024 elections approach, immigration is likely to remain a central issue, and both Democrats and Republicans will have to contend with addressing the challenges it presents.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is pulling ahead of his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden.
Recent polls show the ex-prez with a 2.3-point lead over Biden with likely voters.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, voters' dissatisfaction with Biden's immigration, national security and economic policies has led to a fracture in his support base.