Donald Trump Claims Democrats Are Allowing 'Unvetted Migrants' Into the Country to Win Elections

Trump's statement comes in the wake of mounting criticism from governors and mayors, both Democratic and Republican, directed toward the federal government's handling of the situation at the border.

The former President went a step further, suggesting that Democrats are intentionally allowing millions of undocumented migrants into the country with the goal of bolstering their chances at the polls.

"It's becoming more and more obvious to me why the 'Crazed' Democrats are allowing millions and millions of totally unvetted migrants into our once great country," Trump declared to his 6.5 million followers.

He asserted that the motive behind this alleged strategy is to enhance the Democrats' voting base, despite the fact that non-citizens are ineligible to vote in U.S. elections.