Home > Politics > Donald Trump Donald Trump Issues Shocking New Year's 'Salutation' to 'Crooked' Joe Biden and 'His Group of Radical Left Misfits and Thugs' Source: MEGA Donald Trump issued "crooked" Joe Biden a shocking New Year's "salutation" over the weekend. By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 2 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump issued “crooked” Joe Biden a shocking New Year’s “salutation” over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report. In the latest development to come after Trump issued similar “salutations” to President Biden on Thanksgiving and Christmas, the embattled ex-president took to Truth Social on Saturday to once again slam the current commander in chief.

According to Trump, Biden and Biden’s “group of radical left misfits and thugs” are working to “destroy our nation.” Trump also accused Biden of allowing “millions” of illegal immigrants into the country to rig the presidential election scheduled for later this year.

“As the New Year fast approaches, I would like to wish an early New Year’s salutation to Crooked Joe Biden and his group of Radical Left Misfits & Thugs on their never ending attempt to DESTROY OUR NATION through Lawfare, Invasion, and Rigging Elections,” Trump wrote on Saturday. "They are now scrambling to sign up as many of those millions of people they are illegally allowing into [our] Country, in order that they will be ready to VOTE IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024,” the 45th president added.

Trump launched similar accusations against President Biden and the “crazed” Democrats early Saturday morning. “It’s becoming more and more obvious to me why the ‘Crazed’ Democrats are allowing millions and millions of totally unvetted migrants into our once great Country,” he wrote at 12:23 AM. “IT’S SO THEY CAN VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.”

“They are signing them up at a rapid pace, without even knowing who the hell they are,” Trump continued. “It all makes sense now. Republicans better wake up and do something, before it is too late. Are you listening Mitch McConnell?” While Trump’s unfounded allegations against Biden and the Democrats have become a new talking point for the embattled ex-president, several outlets have been quick to debunk Trump’s claims.

"Non-citizens are not permitted to vote in federal elections," Forbes reported on Saturday. "There is no evidence of any type of widespread voter fraud in the two presidential elections Trump has run in." The outlet also noted that Trump made similar allegations after the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

Although Trump beat Clinton in 2016, he claimed that he lost the popular vote by 2.9 million votes because “3 million to 5 million illegal immigrants” voted illegally. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 45th president’s New Year’s “salutation” to Biden this weekend was not unlike the messages he posted for Biden on Truth Social on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Source: MEGA Trump also accused "crooked" Biden of allowing "millions" of illegal immigrants into the country to rig the upcoming presidential election.

“Happy Thanksgiving to Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL,” he wrote in November. “Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,’” the ex-president wrote again in December.

