'Morning Joe' Hosts Mock Donald Trump Over 'New Low' Christmas Message to 'Crooked' Joe Biden and 'Deranged' Jack Smith
Several MSNBC hosts mocked Donald Trump this week after the ex-president issued a startling Christmas message to President Joe Biden, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and his many other political enemies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump was mocked on Tuesday morning by Morning Joe guest-hosts Jonathan Lemire, Elise Jordan, and Al Sharpton.
The trio’s pointed remarks came shortly after the embattled ex-president took to Truth Social to wish a “merry Christmas” to “crooked” Joe Biden, “deranged” Jack Smith, and world leaders “both good and bad.”
“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,’” Trump fumed in his 2023 Christmas message.
“Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA,” he continued.
“MAY THEY ROT IN HE--,” Trump concluded. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
According to Lemire, Trump’s holiday message was a “new low” for the embattled ex-president. Sharpton emphasized the “venom” in the 45th president’s Christmas post.
“This one, even for him, hit a new low,” the Morning Joe guest-host said.
“Who spends the holiday with this kind of venom, particularly when he is a guy that claims to be this self-confident, self-made guy?” Sharpton added.
Meanwhile, the MSNBC hosts also juxtaposed Trump’s scathing Truth Social post to the holiday messages shared by President Biden and the first lady on Monday.
While Trump attacked his political enemies, Joe and Jill Biden spoke to young Americans and members of the United States military.
“This Christmas Eve, Jill and I got to speak with some excited young Americans who happened to be very curious about the whereabouts of one Santa Claus,” the president wrote on Sunday night. “Thankfully, [NORAD Tracks Santa] confirmed that St. Nick is on his way!”
“This Christmas, Jill and I spoke with some of the brave military members who are spending the holiday away from home,” President Biden added on Monday afternoon.
Trump’s shocking Christmas post came hours after the embattled ex-president posted an equally startling Christmas Eve message in which he complained about being persecuted and accused the Democrats of “election interference.”
“THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY???” he wrote on Sunday night.
“IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” Trump added. “MERRY CHRISTMAS!”