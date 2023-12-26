Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > A$AP Rocky
Exclusive

A$AP Rocky Denies Defaming Ex-Friend A$AP Relli With Extortion Claims Following Alleged 2021 Shooting

asap rocky demands defamation lawsuit shooting asap relli lawyer extortion claims criminal case
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A$AP Rocky demanded a lawsuit brought by his ex-friend A$AP Relli over claims he ruined his reputation by labeling him an extortionist be thrown out of court – and for his legal bills to be paid.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the musician denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Relli.

Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky demands defamation lawsuit shooting asap relli lawyer extortion claims criminal case
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Rocky currently faces criminal charges over an alleged November 2021 shooting. Relli accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of calling him over to a location in Hollywood, California.

After he arrived, Relli claimed an argument broke out between them which led to Rocky firing a gun at him. He said one of the bullets struck his hand.

Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky demands defamation lawsuit shooting asap relli lawyer extortion claims criminal case
Source: MEGA

Rocky was arrested by the LAPD and released on bond. Relli filed a civil lawsuit against his former friend demanding damages for his alleged injuries.

The musician’s lawyer joe Tacopina attacked Relli over the civil suit. He told TMZ, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."

Relli decided to file a second lawsuit against Rocky and Tacopina over the extortionist claims. In his defamation lawsuit, Relli claimed the accusations caused him to receive death threats and caused great harm to his reputation.

Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky demands defamation lawsuit shooting asap relli lawyer extortion claims criminal case
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
A$AP Rocky

Relli said he believed Rocky had instructed his lawyer to make the statements to the press.

Tacopina told TMZ about the defamation lawsuit, “This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them."

As we first reported, Tacopina asked the court to dismiss Relli’s lawsuit. He argued, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against these Defendants in that the statements alleged to be defamatory are expressions of opinion.”

Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky demands defamation lawsuit shooting asap relli lawyer extortion claims criminal case
Source: MEGA

Rocky demanded the entire lawsuit be put on pause until the criminal case is resolved. He argued he could not properly testify until he had no concern that his words could potentially be used by prosecutors in the criminal case.

Last month, prosecutors introduced a video as evidence that they said showed Rocky holding a gun before allegedly shooting Relli.

Now, Rocky has filed his official answer to the civil lawsuit. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against the Defendants in that the statements alleged to be defamatory are not false statements of fact.”

Rocky said the statements alleged to be “defamatory are expressions of opinion.”

He said the lawsuit failed to prove Rocky had broadcast the allegedly defamatory statements with knowledge of their falsity of with reckless disregard for their truth.

Rocky asked that the suit be dismissed and for Relli pay his legal bills.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.