A$AP Rocky Denies Defaming Ex-Friend A$AP Relli With Extortion Claims Following Alleged 2021 Shooting
A$AP Rocky demanded a lawsuit brought by his ex-friend A$AP Relli over claims he ruined his reputation by labeling him an extortionist be thrown out of court – and for his legal bills to be paid.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the musician denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Relli.
As we previously reported, Rocky currently faces criminal charges over an alleged November 2021 shooting. Relli accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of calling him over to a location in Hollywood, California.
After he arrived, Relli claimed an argument broke out between them which led to Rocky firing a gun at him. He said one of the bullets struck his hand.
Rocky was arrested by the LAPD and released on bond. Relli filed a civil lawsuit against his former friend demanding damages for his alleged injuries.
The musician’s lawyer joe Tacopina attacked Relli over the civil suit. He told TMZ, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."
Relli decided to file a second lawsuit against Rocky and Tacopina over the extortionist claims. In his defamation lawsuit, Relli claimed the accusations caused him to receive death threats and caused great harm to his reputation.
Relli said he believed Rocky had instructed his lawyer to make the statements to the press.
Tacopina told TMZ about the defamation lawsuit, “This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet.”
He added, “This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them."
As we first reported, Tacopina asked the court to dismiss Relli’s lawsuit. He argued, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against these Defendants in that the statements alleged to be defamatory are expressions of opinion.”
Rocky demanded the entire lawsuit be put on pause until the criminal case is resolved. He argued he could not properly testify until he had no concern that his words could potentially be used by prosecutors in the criminal case.
Last month, prosecutors introduced a video as evidence that they said showed Rocky holding a gun before allegedly shooting Relli.
Now, Rocky has filed his official answer to the civil lawsuit. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against the Defendants in that the statements alleged to be defamatory are not false statements of fact.”
Rocky said the statements alleged to be “defamatory are expressions of opinion.”
He said the lawsuit failed to prove Rocky had broadcast the allegedly defamatory statements with knowledge of their falsity of with reckless disregard for their truth.
Rocky asked that the suit be dismissed and for Relli pay his legal bills.