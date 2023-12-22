A$AP Rocky Begs for Defamation Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Friend Be Put on Hold Until Criminal Case Is Resolved

Rapper A$AP Rocky is pleading with the court to put a defamation lawsuit filed by his ex-friend on ice until his criminal case is resolved, RadarOnline.com can report.

The plaintiff, Terell Ephron also known as A$AP Relli, filed his defamation lawsuit against Rocky after suing the Fashion Killa hitmaker for allegedly shooting him during a November 2021 incident, also taking legal action against Rocky's high-powered attorney, Joe Tacopina, for painting him out to be an extortionist and liar.