A$AP Rocky Begs for Defamation Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Friend Be Put on Hold Until Criminal Case Is Resolved
Rapper A$AP Rocky is pleading with the court to put a defamation lawsuit filed by his ex-friend on ice until his criminal case is resolved, RadarOnline.com can report.
The plaintiff, Terell Ephron also known as A$AP Relli, filed his defamation lawsuit against Rocky after suing the Fashion Killa hitmaker for allegedly shooting him during a November 2021 incident, also taking legal action against Rocky's high-powered attorney, Joe Tacopina, for painting him out to be an extortionist and liar.
Rocky pleaded not guilty to gun charges last August after being accused of pointing a gun at Relli and firing twice. Relli said he was struck by bullet fragments, causing an injury to his hand.
A judge later determined there is enough evidence to go to trial.
The rapper dating Rihanna has now asked for the defamation lawsuit to be put on hold for the time being because it would impact his criminal case.
Rocky's legal team noted that Relli has shown he "will be pursuing evidence relating to [Rocky's] alleged assault and battery," claiming that would put him in the position of having to decide "between waiving his Fifth Amendment privilege in this civil proceeding or having an adverse interest drawn against him."
Rocky would be forced to choose whether to remain "silent" or testify in the civil case "to defend himself," his legal team argued in the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, explaining that would result in an unfair trial and an "inefficient use of judicial resources."
Relli believes the extortion claims were fueled by Rocky, claiming it caused him to receive death threats and harassment.
- A$AP Rocky’s Lawyer Denies Defaming Rapper's Ex-Friend A$AP Relli With Extortion Claims
- A$AP Rocky & His Ex-Pal A$AP Relli Reach Deal To Pause Lawsuit Over Alleged 2021 Shooting As Rapper Fights Criminal Case
- A$AP Rocky Attempting to Settle Ex-Friend A$AP Relli’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Shooting as Rihanna’s Boyfriend’s Criminal Case Looms
RadarOnline.com told you first that Tacopina has since demanded the defamation suit be tossed while denying all allegations in the case brought by Relli.
"This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet," Tacopina said. "This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case," added Rocky's attorney. "They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them."