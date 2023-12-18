A$AP Rocky’s Lawyer Denies Defaming Rapper's Ex-Friend A$AP Relli With Extortion Claims

A$AP Rocky’s powerhouse lawyer Joe Tacopina demanded the defamation lawsuit brought by the rapper’s ex-friend be thrown out of court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tacopina denied all allegations in the case brought by A$AP Relli.

Rocky was arrested for allegedly shooting his one-time friend Relli at a spot in Hollywood in November 2021. Rihanna’s boyfriend is currently facing criminal charges over the matter. Relli filed a civil lawsuit over the alleged shooting which led to Rocky’s lawyer trashing him in the press.

Tacopina said in response to the civil lawsuit, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him." Relli said the lawyer portrayed him as a liar and extortionist — which he believed was Rocky feeding the narrative to his lawyer.

Relli decided to file a defamation lawsuit against Rocky and Tacopina on top of the suit over the alleged shooting. The suit, filed in September 2023, claimed the statements made by Tacopina led to him receiving death threats and caused harm to his reputation. At the time, Tacopina told TMZ, “This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet.”

He added, “This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them."

Now, Tacopina has filed an official response to the defamation lawsuit. He denied all allegations he defamed Relli. His motion argued, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against these Defendants in that the statements alleged to be defamatory are not false statements of fact.”

Further, he argued, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against these Defendants in that the statements alleged to be defamatory are expressions of opinion.”

In addition, he said, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against these Defendants in that the statements alleged relate to a matter of public concern and Plaintiff has failed to adequately allege that those statements concerning him caused Plaintiff any actual injury.” Tacopina demanded the entire lawsuit be tossed and Relli be ordered to cover his legal bills. Relli's civil lawsuit against Rocky for the shooting has been put on pause until there is a resolution in the rapper's criminal case.