Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Rihanna
Exclusive

A$AP Rocky Attempting to Settle Ex-Friend A$AP Relli’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Shooting as Rihanna’s Boyfriend’s Criminal Case Looms

asap rocky rihanna pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A$AP Rocky is attempting to settle the civil lawsuit brought by his ex-friend A$AP Relli who accused Rihannas boyfriend of striking him with a bullet.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Rocky [real name: Rakim Mayers] revealed his legal team have started “early discussions aimed toward settlement” of the case which accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

Article continues below advertisement
asaprocky rihanna
Source: mega

In the suit, Relli [real name: Terell Ephron] claimed Rocky invited him over to a location in Hollywood in November 2021. He said shortly after arriving he started arguing with Rocky.

Relli said “during the altercation and while in close physical proximity” to each other, “[Rocky] pulled out a handgun and purposefully pointed in the direction of [Relli] and fired multiple shots.”

Relli said one of the bullets struck him.

Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky
Source: mega

“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit read.

Relli’s lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for his suffering and medical bills.

MORE ON:
Rihanna
Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky
Source: mega

The father of Rihanna’s children denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Rocky’s lawyer argued any damages were caused by the acts of third parties outside of the rapper’s control.

Rocky’s lawyer even called the lawsuit an extortion attempt. He said, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna asap rocky
Source: mega

His attorney said no shots were ever fired despite Relli claiming his hand was injured by a bullet.

Despite the rapper’s stance, LAPD investigated the matter and ended up arresting Rocky in August 2022 after he arrived at an LA airport after a trip to Barbados. He was booked on suspicion of assault and later charged with assault with a firearm.

Rocky and Relli agreed to put the civil case on hold until the criminal case is resolved. In his recent filing, the rapper said his next hearing in the criminal case is in November.

The decision to put the case on hold came after Rocky said he would have to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination if asked any questions — due to the pending criminal case.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.