A$AP Rocky Attempting to Settle Ex-Friend A$AP Relli’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Shooting as Rihanna’s Boyfriend’s Criminal Case Looms

A$AP Rocky is attempting to settle the civil lawsuit brought by his ex-friend A$AP Relli who accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of striking him with a bullet.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Rocky [real name: Rakim Mayers] revealed his legal team have started “early discussions aimed toward settlement” of the case which accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.