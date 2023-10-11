A$AP Rocky Attempting to Settle Ex-Friend A$AP Relli’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Shooting as Rihanna’s Boyfriend’s Criminal Case Looms
A$AP Rocky is attempting to settle the civil lawsuit brought by his ex-friend A$AP Relli who accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of striking him with a bullet.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Rocky [real name: Rakim Mayers] revealed his legal team have started “early discussions aimed toward settlement” of the case which accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.
In the suit, Relli [real name: Terell Ephron] claimed Rocky invited him over to a location in Hollywood in November 2021. He said shortly after arriving he started arguing with Rocky.
Relli said “during the altercation and while in close physical proximity” to each other, “[Rocky] pulled out a handgun and purposefully pointed in the direction of [Relli] and fired multiple shots.”
Relli said one of the bullets struck him.
“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit read.
Relli’s lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for his suffering and medical bills.
The father of Rihanna’s children denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Rocky’s lawyer argued any damages were caused by the acts of third parties outside of the rapper’s control.
Rocky’s lawyer even called the lawsuit an extortion attempt. He said, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."
His attorney said no shots were ever fired despite Relli claiming his hand was injured by a bullet.
Despite the rapper’s stance, LAPD investigated the matter and ended up arresting Rocky in August 2022 after he arrived at an LA airport after a trip to Barbados. He was booked on suspicion of assault and later charged with assault with a firearm.
Rocky and Relli agreed to put the civil case on hold until the criminal case is resolved. In his recent filing, the rapper said his next hearing in the criminal case is in November.
The decision to put the case on hold came after Rocky said he would have to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination if asked any questions — due to the pending criminal case.