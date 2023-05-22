'I Got My Lady Here': A$AP Rocky Defends Pregnant Rihanna After Brawl Breaks Out at Club
A$AP Rocky demanded two men stop fighting when a wild brawl broke out during a promotional party, telling them to act "like gentlemen" while his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, was in attendance at the crowded club event.
A viral video captured after the melee showed the Wild for the Night rapper yelling on the microphone to stop the two from acting rowdy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Act like gentlemen right now. You heard?" A$AP said. "I got my lady here, y'all n------ calm that s--- down man. Don't be in this section doing all that s--- calm that s--- down."
The music stopped while A$AP was on the microphone trying to settle down the commotion. Meanwhile, one fan could be seen recording his reaction on their phone.
"I wouldn't step foot in the club pregnant," one social media user wrote in response to the clip making its rounds online. "People be thinking you just gotta protect your lover from violence against them but it's very CLEAR you need to protect your lover from anything that can disrupt their peace in general," another added.
Earlier this month, Rihanna opened up about her second pregnancy during an appearance at the Met Gala, describing it as being "so different from the first one." The couple's son turned 1 on May 13.
"No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic," the expectant Fenty beauty CEO dished to Entertainment Tonight.
The Barbadian singer also couldn't help but gush over their first-born baby boy during the star-studded event. "I'm obsessed," she said. "I don't even feel guilty about it."
RiRi and A$AP were linked as far back as 2013, when the duo famously collaborated on the hit Fashion Killa, and have been going strong since late 2020. With another bundle of joy on the way, insiders said she is in no rush to get hitched. "Rihanna knows if they decided to marry, she would need a team of lawyers to work months on a prenup to protect her assets," one tipster told RadarOnline.com exclusively about her $1.4 billion fortune.
"Rocky insists he loves Rihanna unconditionally and isn't after her money — and she believes him. But she's no fool when it comes to cash," claimed the source.