'I Got My Lady Here': A$AP Rocky Defends Pregnant Rihanna After Brawl Breaks Out at Club

"Act like gentlemen right now. You heard?" A$AP said. "I got my lady here, y'all n------ calm that s--- down man. Don't be in this section doing all that s--- calm that s--- down."

The music stopped while A$AP was on the microphone trying to settle down the commotion. Meanwhile, one fan could be seen recording his reaction on their phone.

"I wouldn't step foot in the club pregnant," one social media user wrote in response to the clip making its rounds online. "People be thinking you just gotta protect your lover from violence against them but it's very CLEAR you need to protect your lover from anything that can disrupt their peace in general," another added.