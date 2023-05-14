Pregnant Rihanna Is 'in No Rush' to Marry A$AP Rocky, Eager to Safeguard $1.4 Billion Fortune

The singer-turned-Fenty beauty mogul is head-over-heels about her rapper beau and considers making it official sooner than later, but thinks it may "only complicate their lives" if they zoom to the altar. Plus, she has a $1.4 billion fortune she would like to protect before going down the aisle, sources close to RiRi claimed.

"Rocky would get married tomorrow if Rihanna would agree — but she doesn't see the sense in it!" one tipster spilled.

The Fashion Killa hitmakers have been romantically linked since 2019, but it was in 2021 when he began gushing about their blossoming connection, calling her "the love of my life" and The One during an interview with GQ.