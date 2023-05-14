Pregnant Rihanna Is 'in No Rush' to Marry A$AP Rocky, Eager to Safeguard $1.4 Billion Fortune
Rihanna is counting down the days until the arrival of her second child, but is in "no rush" to tie the knot with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Although they have a little one on the way, her inner circle said the Barbadian bombshell has found happiness in where their relationship currently stands and fears that getting hitched could change their harmonious dynamic.
The singer-turned-Fenty beauty mogul is head-over-heels about her rapper beau and considers making it official sooner than later, but thinks it may "only complicate their lives" if they zoom to the altar. Plus, she has a $1.4 billion fortune she would like to protect before going down the aisle, sources close to RiRi claimed.
"Rocky would get married tomorrow if Rihanna would agree — but she doesn't see the sense in it!" one tipster spilled.
The Fashion Killa hitmakers have been romantically linked since 2019, but it was in 2021 when he began gushing about their blossoming connection, calling her "the love of my life" and The One during an interview with GQ.
RiRi and A$AP welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2022. She broke the news about their second child by debuting a baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February 2023.
"Rihanna knows if they decided to marry, she would need a team of lawyers to work months on a prenup to protect her assets," the tipster added, noting that her growing net worth dwarfs his $20 million nest egg, albeit still impressive.
"Frankly, she doesn't have the stomach for it," they added. "Rocky insists he loves Rihanna unconditionally and isn't after her money — and she believes him. But she's no fool when it comes to cash."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rihanna and A$AP's team for comment.
As we previously reported, Rihanna gushed over her bond with A$AP while sharing how they have embraced parenthood.
"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."
When it comes to A$AP's father-son bond, she said, "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together."