Rihanna's Home Swarmed By Cops After Man Shows Up To Propose To Pregnant Singer
Rihanna got quite the surprise when cops swarmed her home after a man showed up to propose to the pregnant singer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The police were called to her home on Thursday, with law enforcement sources saying the man traveled from South Carolina to pop the question to the expecting mom of two.
Luckily, he came up short and was almost immediately met by Rihanna's security team.
Insiders said the Fenty founder's team called 911 after discovering the male in a red Nike hoodie. When the police arrived, he was handcuffed — but not arrested.
According to TMZ, law enforcement put the man in the back of their car and gave him a serious talk about his proposal plan before letting him go with a warning.
Despite showing up at Rihanna's home, it was determined that the man didn't break any laws. He was asked to leave and told never to return.
This isn't the first time a stranger came to RiRi's house with bad intentions.
In 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon was arrested after making his way inside the singer's Los Angeles home. Rihanna wasn't there but Leon had allegedly been hiding in her house for at least a day before he was discovered.
It gets more sinister.
Leon reportedly told police he was there to have sex with Rihanna.
Rihanna is currently pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's second child. The We Found Love singer made the big announcement while headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.
With the new addition to their family, insiders claim the two are ready to say "I do."
"Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna's main focus at the moment," a source explained in February. "Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn't compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP's on board, too."
RadarOnline.com is told that Rihanna and A$AP aren't stopping at two.
If the singer gets her way, their happy house will be full of kids within a few years. "She has talked about wanting three or four children in total," shared the insider.
When it comes to baby #2, sources claim she wants a little girl.
"Rihanna would love to have a girl next — she and A$AP even have names picked out already," the source spilled.
It's unclear if the pregnant star was at home during the latest incident. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rihanna's rep for comment.