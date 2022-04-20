Rihanna Shocked By Boyfriend A$AP Rocky's Arrest, Trying To Relax For The Baby
Heavily pregnant Rihanna was surprised as her fans when A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday morning, but her main focus right now is their unborn baby.
"This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby - not stressing out!" a source told ET, adding the arrest was "not something they saw coming.”
A$AP was taken into custody when he arrived at LAX fresh off his trip to Barbados with RiRi. Authorities revealed they arrested the rapper for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a 2021 shooting that occurred in Hollywood, CA. The alleged victim claimed A$AP was the shooter.
Days before his arrest, the musician was enjoying the sunshine with his expecting girlfriend in her native country. The two showed no signs they knew what was coming.
A$AP was spotted smiling while riding jet skis as Rihanna cheered him on during a beach outing with her family.
Rihanna loves Barbados. An insider claims she even plans to give birth there.
“Despite strong ties to New York, the plan was to make L.A. the home base once the baby came," the source revealed. “Rihanna wants to give birth in Barbados and spend the first few months with the baby there before coming stateside.”
The singer has been doing everything in her power to handle the pregnancy on her own terms. The father of her child being arrested during the third trimester of her pregnancy was not part of the plan.
His arrest also comes on the heels of breakup and cheating rumors.
The internet went wild after it was claimed A$AP two-timed RiRi with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. While the couple never addressed the rumors, Amina squashed them with a quickness.
"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously," Amina said on Instagram.
"However, in the last 24 [hours], I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits," she continued. "Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life. Therefore, I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me, but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!"