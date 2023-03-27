Rihanna’s Driver’s Car Stolen Outside Her LA Home, Days Before Police Arrest Man Outside Pad
Police showed up to Rihanna’s Los Angeles home after her driver’s car was stolen in the driveway — only days before officers arrested an uninvited man at the property, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, last week, the Umbrella singer’s driver arrived at the home and left his car with the keys in while he ran to grab something inside. The driver returned to the car to find it had been taken.
The car in question was a 2012 Audi sedan. Law enforcement sources said it’s unclear if Rihanna was home at the time that alleged car theft went down.
The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, a man showed up at Rihanna’s telling her guards he wanted to propose to the entertainer.
Police rushed to the home and took the man into custody. Back in 2018, Rihanna had to deal with a separate man showing up at her home and crashing for a day. Police said the suspect told them he wanted to have relations with Rihanna when she arrived home.
The man, Eduardo Leon, ended up pleading guilty to charges of stalking, vandalism, and resisting arrest. Per a deal, a burglary charge was dismissed against Leon.
Leon was placed on five-year’s probation and was ordered to enroll in a Los Angeles county program for offenders with “mental health and/or substance use disorders, including persons who are homeless, according to the New York Post.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. She announced the news while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in February. The singer ended her bombshell performance by rubbing her belly.
Earlier this month, the pop star shared a video of her baby boy.
She shared a photo of him ahead of the Academy Awards, where she performed her hit Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and wrote, “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”