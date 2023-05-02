Your tip
Met Gala 2023 Best & Worst Looks: Which Celebs Slayed Karl Lagerfeld Theme & Missed the Mark on Star-Studded Red Carpet

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos pp
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By:

May 1 2023, Published 8:25 p.m. ET

Haute or not?

The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year and while some of the stars delivered on this year's theme, others fell short in the sartorial department while gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

In honor of the 2023 theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the organizers put together an exhibit that featured 150 of his designs alongside some of his original sketches.

Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer are hosting the highly anticipated shindig, which paid tribute to the famed Chanel designer who died in February 2019.

Scroll through the red carpet gallery to see who surpassed expectations and who missed the mark:

Best Dressed

La La Anthony

The Power actress dazzled in a white gown with draping gold chains designed by Sergio Hudson, turning it up a notch with a gold statement bracelet and matching rings.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos lala
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Penelope Cruz

Attendees were captivated by the On the Fringe actress from the moment she arrived in a sheer hooded gown, a bedazzled and enchanting style from Chanel Couture's spring/summer 1988 collection.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos penelope
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Emily Ratajkowski

Fans were divided over the model's hairstyle for the star-studded affair, but many raved over her plunging nude Tory Burch gown.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos emily
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Rita Ora

The Black Widow hitmaker dared to bare in her revealing black Prabal Gurung gown that definitely stole the show.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos rita
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Kim Kardashian & North West

The mother-daughter duo were spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in NYC and onlookers were living for Kim's custom Schiaparelli gown adorned with pearls and jewels.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos kim
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Dua Lipa

The New Rules songstress sent pulses racing in a 1992 vintage Chanel couture gown.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos dua
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Worst Dressed

Alexa Chung

Too much frill! The star's dress made by Dublin designer Róisín Pierce fell flat at the event.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos alexa
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Emma Chamberlain

The influencer wowed with her flawless makeup and chic hair, but critics weren't feeling her simplistic blue number and argued it was missing that glam factor despite the glittering bodice.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos emma
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Rami Malek

The Mr. Robot star opted for an effortless look, pairing a white long sleeve with black suit pants and shoes that certainly didn't set the bar.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos rami
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Karen Elson

The model and singer-songwriter went for a sultry sheer gown of her own, but the floral accents were too overwhelming.

met gala best and worst looks red carpet photos
Source: DPRF/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Story is developing ...

