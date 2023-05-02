Met Gala 2023 Best & Worst Looks: Which Celebs Slayed Karl Lagerfeld Theme & Missed the Mark on Star-Studded Red Carpet
Haute or not?
The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year and while some of the stars delivered on this year's theme, others fell short in the sartorial department while gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
In honor of the 2023 theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the organizers put together an exhibit that featured 150 of his designs alongside some of his original sketches.
Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer are hosting the highly anticipated shindig, which paid tribute to the famed Chanel designer who died in February 2019.
Scroll through the red carpet gallery to see who surpassed expectations and who missed the mark:
Best Dressed
La La Anthony
The Power actress dazzled in a white gown with draping gold chains designed by Sergio Hudson, turning it up a notch with a gold statement bracelet and matching rings.
Penelope Cruz
Attendees were captivated by the On the Fringe actress from the moment she arrived in a sheer hooded gown, a bedazzled and enchanting style from Chanel Couture's spring/summer 1988 collection.
Emily Ratajkowski
Fans were divided over the model's hairstyle for the star-studded affair, but many raved over her plunging nude Tory Burch gown.
Rita Ora
The Black Widow hitmaker dared to bare in her revealing black Prabal Gurung gown that definitely stole the show.
Kim Kardashian & North West
The mother-daughter duo were spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in NYC and onlookers were living for Kim's custom Schiaparelli gown adorned with pearls and jewels.
Dua Lipa
The New Rules songstress sent pulses racing in a 1992 vintage Chanel couture gown.
Worst Dressed
Alexa Chung
Too much frill! The star's dress made by Dublin designer Róisín Pierce fell flat at the event.
Emma Chamberlain
The influencer wowed with her flawless makeup and chic hair, but critics weren't feeling her simplistic blue number and argued it was missing that glam factor despite the glittering bodice.
Rami Malek
The Mr. Robot star opted for an effortless look, pairing a white long sleeve with black suit pants and shoes that certainly didn't set the bar.
Karen Elson
The model and singer-songwriter went for a sultry sheer gown of her own, but the floral accents were too overwhelming.
Story is developing ...