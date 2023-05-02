Met Gala 2023 Best & Worst Looks: Which Celebs Slayed Karl Lagerfeld Theme & Missed the Mark on Star-Studded Red Carpet

Haute or not?

The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year and while some of the stars delivered on this year's theme, others fell short in the sartorial department while gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

In honor of the 2023 theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the organizers put together an exhibit that featured 150 of his designs alongside some of his original sketches.

Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer are hosting the highly anticipated shindig, which paid tribute to the famed Chanel designer who died in February 2019.

Scroll through the red carpet gallery to see who surpassed expectations and who missed the mark: