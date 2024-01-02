Your tip
'Ice Cream': President Joe Biden, 81, Forgets His Favorite Foods During Concerning New Year's Eve Interview

President Joe Biden appeared to a fumble a question about his favorite foods during a rare interview on New Year’s Eve.

Jan. 2 2024

President Joe Biden appeared to a fumble a question about his favorite foods during a rare interview on New Year's Eve, RadarOnline.com can report.

The concerning incident unfolded on Sunday night when Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting ABC’s New Year’s Eve special on Sunday night, called President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden from Times Square.

While the 81-year-old president recognized that he was “enjoying” different “Italian foods” to celebrate the New Year’s holiday, Biden appeared to forget that “chocolate chip ice cream” was also one of his favorite treats.

“I’m curious, what sorts of holiday foods have you been enjoying over the last few days?” Seacrest asked.

“Well, I’ve been eating everything that’s put in front of me,” Biden quipped. “But I’ve eaten pasta, which I love. I’ve eaten a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan, I’ve been eating all Italian foods, basically.”

Dr. Biden, who was sitting to President Biden’s right as they spoke to Seacrest from Saint Croix on Sunday night, quickly interrupted to remind her 81-year-old husband that he also loved “ice cream.”

“And ice cream,” President Biden remembered. “Chocolate chip ice cream.”

Many of those who watched the concerning interview rushed to X to mock President Biden, First Lady Biden, and Seacrest over the exchange.

“This is such a farce at this point,” one person wrote. “Seriously?”

“Nothing like ‘soft’ questions,” tweeted another user.

“Seriously the President of the US with inflation, immigration and two wars going on and Jill mentions ice cream!” fumed yet another livid American voter. “What about some plans for a better 2024?”

Other social media users rushed to President Biden’s defense and dismissed the fact that he forgot to mention “ice cream” while responding to Seacrest’s question.

“Hmm…maybe he has something more important on his mind than [what] he has eaten recently,” one person tweeted.

“I can’t stand the guy at all, but this is a reach,” wrote another.

President Biden also told a reporter that his “biggest” New Year’s resolution was to “come back next year.”

Meanwhile, President Biden concluded his New Year’s Eve interview with Seacrest over the weekend by wishing everybody a “healthy, happy and safe new year.”

“My hope is that everybody has a healthy, happy and safe new year,” President Biden said from Saint Croix.

“But beyond that I hope they understand that we’re in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden was also mocked over the weekend after he told a reporter that his “biggest” New Year’s resolution was to “come back next year.”

"To come back next year,” he said on Sunday. “That's the biggest one right now."

Some commentators theorized that Biden was referring to his 2024 re-election run for the White House, while others interpreted the 81-year-old president’s resolution as a determination to "stay alive” amid concerns regarding his age and health.

