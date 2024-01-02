Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik Wants Revenge on Rival Ken Jennings After Being Fired From 'Jeopardy!' Co-Host Gig: Sources

mayim bialik jeopardy ken jennings hosting control
Source: MEGA

Mayim Bialik is reportedly out for revenge after losing her 'Jeopardy!' gig to Ken Jennings.

By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bitter brainiac Mayim Bialik is reportedly humiliated over being fired from Jeopardy! — and sources claim she's vowed to take revenge on rival Ken Jennings, who's said to be crowing behind the scenes after being named the quiz show's only host, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Following the death of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer, the Big Bang Theory alum, 48, and Jennings, 49, took turns hosting the show, sparking a nasty power struggle.

Article continues below advertisement
mayim bialik jeopardy ken jennings hosting control pp
Source: MEGA

Bialik and Jennings split hosting duties of 'Jeopardy!' after longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020.

Insiders claim the actress suspected her time-splitting hosting duties were coming to an end long before the other shoe dropped.

"Mayim knew for a while the tide was turning, and actually wanted out," a tipster told the National Enquirer. "But having the indignity of being formally booted was still a big blow to her ego."

"And the way Ken's handled it has riled her up big time!" the insider noted.

Article continues below advertisement
ken jennings under fire jeopardy hosting mayim bialik writers strike
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Jennings thought Bialik wasn't 'worthy' of sharing the spotlight with him.

According to the source, the former Jeopardy! champ long bashed Bialik behind her back because he didn't think she was "worthy" to share the spotlight with him — and now the smug smartypants is allegedly celebrating her misfortune.

While Jennings allegedly thought Bialik was deserving of his gig, sources claim he actually got the upper hand when the Blossom actress refused to cross picket lines during the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike.

"By the time she came back, Ken managed to win over fans and convince bosses they didn't need two hosts — only him," an insider told the outlet.

MORE ON:
Mayim Bialik
Article continues below advertisement
mayim bialik jeopardy ken jennings hosting control
Source: MEGA

Bialik announced she was fired from her hosting gig in mid-December.

When Bialik announced her unwilling departure from the syndicated version of Jeopardy! late last month, critics were quick to point out that she made no reference to Jennings.

"Mayim's pissed," the mole added. "She's not going to forget it and plans on wiping that smirk off his face!"

RadarOnline.com reached out to reps for Bialik and Jennings for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
ken jennings under fire jeopardy hosting mayim bialik writers strike
Source: MEGA

Kennings was named the sole host in an effort to maintain 'continuity' for viewers.

Sony Pictures Televsion, which produces the show, said the decision to drop Bialik and move forward with Jennings at the helm was done in an effort to maintain "continuity" with loyal viewers.

During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Jennings revealed the decision surprised him.

"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m going to miss her," Jennings said while noting, "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

"But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job, as a non-broadcaster."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.