Mayim Bialik Wants Revenge on Rival Ken Jennings After Being Fired From 'Jeopardy!' Co-Host Gig: Sources

Bitter brainiac Mayim Bialik is reportedly humiliated over being fired from Jeopardy! — and sources claim she's vowed to take revenge on rival Ken Jennings, who's said to be crowing behind the scenes after being named the quiz show's only host, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Following the death of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer, the Big Bang Theory alum, 48, and Jennings, 49, took turns hosting the show, sparking a nasty power struggle.