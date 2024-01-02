Mayim Bialik Wants Revenge on Rival Ken Jennings After Being Fired From 'Jeopardy!' Co-Host Gig: Sources
Bitter brainiac Mayim Bialik is reportedly humiliated over being fired from Jeopardy! — and sources claim she's vowed to take revenge on rival Ken Jennings, who's said to be crowing behind the scenes after being named the quiz show's only host, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Following the death of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer, the Big Bang Theory alum, 48, and Jennings, 49, took turns hosting the show, sparking a nasty power struggle.
Insiders claim the actress suspected her time-splitting hosting duties were coming to an end long before the other shoe dropped.
"Mayim knew for a while the tide was turning, and actually wanted out," a tipster told the National Enquirer. "But having the indignity of being formally booted was still a big blow to her ego."
"And the way Ken's handled it has riled her up big time!" the insider noted.
According to the source, the former Jeopardy! champ long bashed Bialik behind her back because he didn't think she was "worthy" to share the spotlight with him — and now the smug smartypants is allegedly celebrating her misfortune.
While Jennings allegedly thought Bialik was deserving of his gig, sources claim he actually got the upper hand when the Blossom actress refused to cross picket lines during the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike.
"By the time she came back, Ken managed to win over fans and convince bosses they didn't need two hosts — only him," an insider told the outlet.
When Bialik announced her unwilling departure from the syndicated version of Jeopardy! late last month, critics were quick to point out that she made no reference to Jennings.
"Mayim's pissed," the mole added. "She's not going to forget it and plans on wiping that smirk off his face!"
RadarOnline.com reached out to reps for Bialik and Jennings for comment.
Sony Pictures Televsion, which produces the show, said the decision to drop Bialik and move forward with Jennings at the helm was done in an effort to maintain "continuity" with loyal viewers.
During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Jennings revealed the decision surprised him.
"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m going to miss her," Jennings said while noting, "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."
"But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job, as a non-broadcaster."