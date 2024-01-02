Ian Ziering Breaks Silence on 'Alarming' Biker Gang Attack, Says Terrifying Incident Has Him 'Deeply Concerned'
Ian Ziering is speaking out after being brutally attacked by a biker gang in Los Angeles, revealing the "alarming" incident has left him "deeply concerned" for his community, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum got into a physical altercation with several bikers on New Year's Eve as he drove in Hollywood with his 12-year-old daughter.
Taking to social media on Monday, Ziering explained how the situation escalated.
“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” the actor wrote on Instagram. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."
Saying he was "relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed," Ziering claimed, "the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."
He also accused authorities of not doing enough.
"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient," Ziering continued.
"I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences," he stated.
Ending his lengthy statement, the Sharknado star added, "I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."
Ziering's terrifying incident was caught on camera, showing a group of bikers attacking the actor and chasing him through traffic as he tried to run away. Photos were also captured that revealed he was forced to console his crying daughter, who appeared traumatized over what she witnessed.