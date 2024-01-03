Nigel Lythgoe Sued for Sexual Assault by 'All American Girl' Contestants After Paula Abdul Allegations
Paula Abdul has opened the floodgates. Nigel Lythgoe is facing more sexual assault allegations as he was slapped with a second lawsuit by two contestants from the short-lived competition show All American Girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The women — who filed the suit under Jane Doe pseudonyms — accused Lythgoe of showing up on the set and in the dressing rooms where he allegedly "openly swatted and groped" their butts.
They also claimed that Lythgoe, a producer on the 2003 program, insisted that one of the girls ride with him to the studio to meet the rest of the cast after their wrap party. The second plaintiff alleged she rode with them to protect her friend. Instead of taking them to the studio, Lythgoe's accusers alleged he took them to his home.
In the documents obtained by TMZ, the accusers claimed the television veteran made sexual advances on them, which included allegedly lifting one of the accuser's sweaters that she was wearing and trying to kiss her — a move she said she rejected.
The second alleged victim said Lythgoe pushed her against his grand piano and forced his mouth and tongue down her throat despite her protest.
They are suing Lythgoe and an unnamed production company for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lythgoe's team for comment.
Like Abdul, the women's lawsuit falls under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which waives the statute of limitations on some sexual misconduct allegations.
As this outlet reported, the Straight Up singer sued Lythgoe for sexual assault, claiming the American Idol executive forced himself on her during her stints as a judge on the singing competition show as well as So You Think You Can Dance.
She outlined two alleged incidents, one of which she claimed she told her representative about but failed to go further with the accusations out of fear of retaliation. Abdul also claimed that he called her at some point after the alleged incidents and "taunted" her by saying they should celebrate because it had been "7 years and the statute of limitations had run."
Lythgoe firmly denied Abdul's allegations.
"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for," his rep told RadarOnline.com.
"While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have.”