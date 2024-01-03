Nigel Lythgoe Sued for Sexual Assault by 'All American Girl' Contestants After Paula Abdul Allegations

Paula Abdul has opened the floodgates. Nigel Lythgoe is facing more sexual assault allegations as he was slapped with a second lawsuit by two contestants from the short-lived competition show All American Girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The women — who filed the suit under Jane Doe pseudonyms — accused Lythgoe of showing up on the set and in the dressing rooms where he allegedly "openly swatted and groped" their butts.