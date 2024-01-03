Sen. Bernie Sanders Calls on Congress to Cut Off Funding to Israel: 'Let Me Be Clear, NO MORE'

Sen. Bernie Sanders came out swinging against emergency financial aid for Israel in a lengthy statement on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned, calling upon Congress to reject the $10.1 billion being considered for "the right-wing Netanyahu government."

"The issue we face with Israel-Gaza is not complicated," the politician began his statement released on Tuesday. "While we recognize that Hamas' barbaric terrorist attack began this war, we must also recognize that Israel's military response has been grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law."