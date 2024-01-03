Sam Smith Splits From Boyfriend Christian Cowan After One Year, Singer Already on Dating App Raya
Sam Smith is getting too good at saying goodbyes. The 31-year-old singer — who identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns — has ended their relationship with U.K. fashion designer Christian Cowan and is already looking for love again on the exclusive dating app Raya, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Smith and Cowan were last photographed together on December 14 — and did not ring in the new year as a couple, and that's because they had split by then, according to Daily Mail. However, there are no hard feelings between the exes.
"Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas," a source told the outlet. "They're still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated."
While some friends seem to be prepared for them to possibly rekindle their romance, others spilled that the five-time Grammy winner didn't waste any time by jumping on the celebrity-loved dating app.
"Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people... it's a new year and fresh start for them," one insider shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the singer's rep for comment.
Smith began dating Cowan in January 2023 after collaborating on costumes for their music video, I'm Not Here to Make Friends. The clothing designer is no stranger to working with A-listers and has dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Heidi Klum.
After confirming their relationship with a public kiss, Smith stepped out with Cowan at New York Fashion Week in February. The Unholy singer showed their then-lover support by rocking the fashion designer's looks from head to toe while sitting front row of the runway show.
This isn't Smith's first high-profile romance that has ended.
Cowan was their first serious boyfriend since their breakup with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn.
Smith opened up about being non-binary in 2019.
"After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," the entertainer shared. "I'm not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It's all on the spectrum."
In 2020, the singer went into further detail.
"I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with," they explained. "I generally have never really thought about people, any human beings, in rigid terms.
I've grown up in a family where the gender power balance and all these things were completely shifted," they continued. "My mum worked, my dad was a househusband. My sisters are incredibly strong women."